BBL pipeline to reduce reverse flow day-ahead, within-day capacity to zero from Jan. 8

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The BBL gas pipeline between the Netherlands and Britain will reduce its reverse flow day-ahead and within-day capacity to zero from Saturday, operator BBL Company said on Friday citing operational difficulties.

“This limitation will be kept under review,” it added, without providing additional information.

The 235-kilometre gas pipeline can transport gas in both directions between the Netherlands and Britain.

The pipeline is currently operating a forward flow from the Netherlands to Britain, according to the company website. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

