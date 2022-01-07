BBL pipeline to reduce reverse flow day-ahead, within-day capacity to zero from Jan. 8
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The BBL gas pipeline between the Netherlands and Britain will reduce its reverse flow day-ahead and within-day capacity to zero from Saturday, operator BBL Company said on Friday citing operational difficulties.
“This limitation will be kept under review,” it added, without providing additional information.
The 235-kilometre gas pipeline can transport gas in both directions between the Netherlands and Britain.
The pipeline is currently operating a forward flow from the Netherlands to Britain, according to the company website. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Comments / 0