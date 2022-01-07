ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sidney Poitier, beloved legend and first black best actor Oscar winner, dead at 94

By Hannah Frishberg and
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier, whose 71-year career included iconic roles in the classic Hollywood films “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “Uptown Saturday Night,” has died.

The actor was 94. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The news was announced by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, prompting tributes, the Independent reported.

Chester Cooper, the Bahamas deputy prime minister, told the Guardian he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier.”

“We have lost an icon; a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,” he added.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis is set to hold a press conference in tribute to the legend on Friday morning, local outlets reported.

The Post has reached out to reps for Poitier for comment.

Tributes immediately started flooding in after news of his passing.

Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright lauded Poitier as “one of a kind” and referenced the classic film “To Sir With Love” in a tribute tweet. “What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man,” Wright wrote. “RIP, Sir. With love.”

“Rest in power beautiful human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier,” Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

“Jill and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Sidney Poitier, the once-in-a-generation actor and advocate whose work carried so much dignity, power, and grace that it changed the world on and off the big screen,” said President Joe Biden in a statement. “Jill and I send our love and prayers to Sidney’s wife, Joanna, his daughters, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May God bless Sidney Poitier.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epCva_0dfTkyyw00
Sidney Poitier during the 74th Annual Academy Awards.

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner saluted the activist actor with a simple, “Rest In Power, Sir Sidney Poitier.”

His trailblazing career, the subject of an upcoming Broadway show, stemmed from humble beginnings. According to PBS, Poitier moved to New York City at age 16 after living in the Bahamas for several years with his family. In the Big Apple, he found work as a janitor at the American Negro Theater in exchange for acting lessons. From there, he took up acting roles in plays for the next several years until his film debut in the racially charged film “No Way Out.”

Race and social justice would become central themes in much of his work throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYZkF_0dfTkyyw00
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ambassador and actor Sidney Poitier during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on Aug. 12, 2009.

The Miami-born star earned his first Academy Award nomination in 1959 for his work in “The Defiant Ones.” The nomination was significant to America as he was the first African American to be nominated for Best Actor. That role also earned him a Golden Globe win and a BAFTA Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eaas2_0dfTkyyw00
Sidney Poitier and John Cassavetes in 1957’s “Edge of the City.”

Poitier broke even more barriers in 1963 with his hit film “Lilies of the Field.” The following year, Poitier became the first African American to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

His career continued to climb for several more years. In 1967, he starred in “In the Heat of the Night” as well as “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” an interracial romance comedy that ruffled feathers in America. Then came other memorable films, including “They Call Me Mister Tibbs” and “Uptown Saturday Night” opposite Bill Cosby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sDJe_0dfTkyyw00
Martin Luther King Jr., Harry Belafonte, Asa Philip Randolph and Sidney Poitier circa 1960.

While Poitier’s career is legendary, his private life wasn’t as glamorous. He was married to Juanita Hardy, his first wife, from 1950 to 1965. That relationship produced four daughters. During that time, he also engaged in a nine-year affair with Diahann Carroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsAIR_0dfTkyyw00
Sidney Poitier, Patric Knowles and Yvonne De Carlo in “Band of Angels.”

As she described, it was a difficult time in their lives as she too was married. Carroll also claims Poitier convinced her to end her marriage with husband Monte Kay while he ended things with his wife. He never held up his end of the bargain and ultimately strung her along.

Poitier remarried in 1976 to Joanna Shimkus and the pair welcomed two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiPt9_0dfTkyyw00
Sidney Poitier holding the Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field.”

In his lifetime, Poitier wrote two autobiographies. “This Life,” published in 1980, detailed his childhood and his troubled romantic life.

He released several more works, including “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography” (2007) and “Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter” (2008).

“As I entered this world, I would leave behind the nurturing of my family and my home, but in another sense I would take their protection with me,” he said in “Measure of a Man.” “The lessons I had learned, the feelings of groundedness and belonging that have been woven into my character there, would be my companions on the journey.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Ohio State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joanna Shimkus
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Actor#Independent#Guardian#Post
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tribute To Sidney Poitier Has Instagram In Tears

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to the BBC. Tributes have begun pouring in for Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, "Lilies of the Field." Former President Barack Obama shared on Twitter, "Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," adding that he "opened doors for a generation of actors."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier: His 12 Best Roles

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday, but the graceful and regal actor left behind a lifetime of legendary roles. As Hollywood’s first Black movie star, and the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Poitier was nominated for 40 awards and won 26. He also directed and produced many titles across a multidecade career. Here are 12 of Poitier’s most memorable performances. No Way Out (1950) Like many of the films Poitier starred in, No Way Out was a film that touched on racial relations and tensions between Blacks and whites. In his feature film debut,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy