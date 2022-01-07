France’s Macron stands by comments that he wants to ‘piss off’ people not vaccinated against COVID

French President Emmanuel Macron said people spreading fake news online should be held accountable and possibly brought to justice, an issue that is becoming even more significant ahead of the country’s presidential election in April.In a speech Tuesday in Paris Macron warned against the threat to democracy caused by online misinformation and fake news. He suggested new laws should allow internet platforms, influencers and people getting attention online to be held accountable in France, just like journalists are.“It must be the same for foreign media, which are authorized to circulate news on the French territory,” he added. A...
