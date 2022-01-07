ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France’s Macron stands by comments that he wants to ‘piss off’ people not vaccinated against COVID

By Reuters
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, Jan 7 – French President Emmanuel Macron said he stood by his earlier comments saying he wanted to “piss off” the five million French people...

nypost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#French People#Piss#Omicron#European Commission
The Independent

Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Macron warns against fake news ahead of French election

French President Emmanuel Macron said people spreading fake news online should be held accountable and possibly brought to justice, an issue that is becoming even more significant ahead of the country’s presidential election in April.In a speech Tuesday in Paris Macron warned against the threat to democracy caused by online misinformation and fake news. He suggested new laws should allow internet platforms, influencers and people getting attention online to be held accountable in France, just like journalists are.“It must be the same for foreign media, which are authorized to circulate news on the French territory,” he added. A...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
101 WIXX

Anti-vax protesters tell France’s Macron: ‘We’ll piss you off’

PARIS (Reuters) – Anti-vaccine protesters rallied in cities across France on Saturday, denouncing President Emmanuel Macron’s intent to “piss off” people refusing COVID-19 shots by tightening curbs on their civil liberties. Macron said this week he wanted to irritate unvaccinated people by making their lives so...
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid: French uproar as Macron vows to 'piss off' unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of using divisive, vulgar language after he used a slang term to say he wanted to make life difficult for unvaccinated people. "I really want to piss them off, and we'll carry on doing this - to the end," he told Le Parisien...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

France’s Macron says he wants to ‘p--- off’ the unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron took Europe’s aggressive stance against the unvaccinated up a notch, saying he wants to “p--- off” people who don’t get their COVID-19 shot. “We will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy,” he said in an interview with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

French President Macron Says He Wants to Harangue Unvaxxed Citizens: ‘I Really Want to Piss Them Off’

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated citizens of his country in an effort to pressure them into getting the shot. “I really want to piss them off, and we’ll carry on doing this to the end,” Macron said in remarks to Le Parisien. “I’m not going to put them in prison. I’m not going to vaccinate them by force. So we need to tell them, from Jan. 15, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema.” (Translation according to The New York Times.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy