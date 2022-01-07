France’s Macron stands by comments that he wants to ‘piss off’ people not vaccinated against COVID

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated citizens of his country in an effort to pressure them into getting the shot. “I really want to piss them off, and we’ll carry on doing this to the end,” Macron said in remarks to Le Parisien. “I’m not going to put them in prison. I’m not going to vaccinate them by force. So we need to tell them, from Jan. 15, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema.” (Translation according to The New York Times.)

