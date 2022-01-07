ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for vegan tahini and date cookies

By Benjamina Ebuehi
Photograph: Ola O Smit/The Guardian. Food styling: Benjamina Ebuehi. Prop styling: Aya Nishimura. Food assistant: Julia Aden.

These thick, chewy cookies have a similar vibe to an oatmeal raisin cookie, which I know is rarely anyone’s first choice. But these are way more interesting, with the savouriness from the tahini and sweet, sticky dates. One of my favourite things about them is that they don’t require any chilling, meaning they go from bowl to oven to plate in about 30 minutes.

Vegan tahini and date cookies

Prep 15 min

Cook 15 min

Makes 12

100g tahini

2 tbsp water

60ml neutral oil

45g golden syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

120g caster sugar

125g plain flour

75g jumbo oats

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

130g chopped dates

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4 and line two large baking trays with greaseproof paper.

Put the tahini, water, oil, golden syrup and vanilla in a bowl, and give everything a good mix until smooth. Stir in the sugar.

In a separate bowl, mix all the remaining ingredients. Pour in the tahini mixture and stir thoroughly to make a thick dough. Divide the dough into 12, roll into balls, put them on the baking trays and flatten them with your hand.

Bake for 14-16 minutes, until browned and the edges are firm but the middle is still a little soft. Leave to cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

