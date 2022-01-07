ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik 'Very Proud' of 'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider's Success

By Ryan Smith
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider is currently enjoying a record-breaking run on the show—prompting host Mayim Bialik to praise her "tremendous"...

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
Call her 'Kat' again: Mayim Bialik's Fox sitcom returns

These days, there's little question that Mayim Bialik is one of television's busiest talents. Not only is the actress continuing her duty as a "Jeopardy!" host -- splitting the syndicated weeknight version with Ken Jennings, and also presiding over special ABC editions (including a college championship coming in February) -- she's starting Season 2 of her sitcom follow-up to "The Big Bang Theory."
Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’

“The Big Bang” star Mayim Bialik joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about her run as co-host of “Jeopardy” and starring in “Call Me Kat,” where she plays the owner of a cat café. Between getting texts from her mother during the interview, she also opens up about her podcast (which often includes her mom) and getting to talk about mental health.Jan. 4, 2022.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Whether or Not She’d Make a Good Contestant

On season 38 of Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik has just the right touch of smarts and charisma to pull off hosting duties. But how would she see herself as a contestant on Jeopardy!? You’d think she’d put together a string of wins. After all, she earned an advanced degree in neurosciences from UCLA and she’s part of this country’s pop-culture fabric. Plus, she’s comfortable in front of the camera. The bright lights don’t make her nervous.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says Job Is ‘Non-Stop Thinking’

There’s no doubt that “Jeopardy!” contestants endure a lot of pressure as they stand behind the podium to record for a national audience. However, on the other hand, hosting “Jeopardy!” has to come with its own intricacies too and one-half of our most recent hosting duo, “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, revealed the job is “non-stop thinking.”
Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Answers Question She’s Gotten Her Whole Life

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has been on a huge run, and that is set to continue as the Professors Tournament has come to an end. Schneider has already become a bit of a celebrity and that is no surprise. If you win 10 games in Jeopardy! people will know who you are. Much like many other contestants that have been on the show, she gets asked a question all the time. “How are you so smart?”
'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now. “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.
Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery. Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
