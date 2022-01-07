ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ahmaud Arbery Killing Updates: McMichael's Get Life in Prison, No Parole; Bryan Gets Life with Parole

By Lauren Giella
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The three men face life sentences following their felony murder convictions. Follow Newsweek for the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Joe Nelson
4d ago

they deserve the death penalty but since that's not on the table they should do life without any possibility of parole

Reply(1)
2
Related
The US Sun

Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?

ON January 7, 2022, Gregory McMichael, who along with his son Trevor McMichael, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020. Gregory’s wife was present in court during the verdict. Who is Gregory McMichael’s wife?. McMichael is married to wife Leigh McMichael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton had prison infractions before parole revoked

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A man serving a life sentence for killing Michael Jordan’s father was caught possessing substances weeks before his parole agreement was “terminated,” according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Larry Demery was convicted for the 1993 death of James Jordan, who was traveling from Charlotte to Wilmington […]
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Sentencing#The Associated Press#Mcmichaels
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: George Barnhill Indicted Next? Georgia DAs Charged

Wednesday’s long-awaited guilty verdict for the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery drew attention to what would come next in the still-unfinished saga stemming from the modern-day lynching of a Black man who was out jogging on that fateful day in Brunswick, Georgia, last year. Father and son...
GEORGIA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: Ex-DA Jackie Johnson Indicted As Murder Trial Looms

After a jury returned guilty murder verdicts for the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, attention turned to who else could be held accountable for the modern-day lynching of the 25-year-old Black man who was racially profiled by vigilantes last year. Perhaps lost in the news of the convictions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krwg.org

Prison gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –Angel DeLeon, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced today in federal court to life in prison for murder. A federal jury convicted DeLeon on Sept. 16. According to court records, DeLeon, along with Joe Lawrence Gallegos, 52, and Edward Troup, 50, killed another inmate, identified as “FC,” in the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility (“SNMCF”) in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on March 26, 2001, by using a cord from a laundry bag to strangle him. Another inmate, identified in court records as “RG,” was also killed by strangulation at SNMCF on that same date. The killings were carried out on the orders of Billy “Wild Bill” Garcia, 66, of Albuquerque, acting in his capacity as a leader of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico (SNM) prison gang.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy