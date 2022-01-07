ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kazakhstan's President Tells Security Forces to Shoot to Kill 'Bandits' Involved in Protests

By Zoe Strozewski
 4 days ago
"I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev...

AFP

Kazakhstan president says 'attempted coup' defeated

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday his country had defeated an attempted coup d'etat during historic violence last week, blaming militants from Central Asia, Afghanistan and the Middle East for the unrest. He also insisted that Russian-led troops called in to help quell the unrest were in the country to only protect strategic facilities and would go home "soon". The Central Asian country is reeling in the wake of the worst violence in its recent history, but life in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty appeared to be returning to normal Monday as the nation observed a day of mourning for dozens killed. Tokayev said Monday in a video conference with leaders from several ex-Soviet countries that "armed militants" had used the backdrop of protests -- which began with rallies over a fuel price hike -- to try to seize power.
WORLD
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Kazakhstan called for assistance. Why did Russia dispatch troops so quickly?

On Jan. 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed to send troops to help the Kazakh government quell mounting political unrest. What had started as protests against a rise in fuel prices in the western city of Zhanaozen rapidly turned into broad demonstrations against government corruption and lack of reforms across Kazakhstan’s major cities, including the largest city of Almaty. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the protests on a “terrorist threat.”
POLITICS
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

UN slams Kazakhstan after soldiers seen wearing UN helmets amid unrest

The United Nations on Monday criticized Kazakhstan after government soldiers there were seen wearing the UN peacekeepers' blue helmets during last week's violent unrest. "We have conveyed our concern to the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan directly on this issue, and we've received assurances from them that this issue had been addressed," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. He added: "Any UN troop and police-contributing countries are to use UN insignia only when they are performing their mandated tasks as UN peacekeepers in the context of their deployment within a UN peacekeeping operation, as mandated by the UN Security Council." Photos posted on social media showed several soldiers in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty dressed in military fatigues and wearing blue helmets with UN insignia.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

For China and Russia, it's the old rule of realism

When Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border or China’s Xi Jinping orders dozens of Chinese fighter and bomber aircraft to swoop through Taiwan’s air defense zone, officials, analysts, and commentators scramble to devise a reason for their decisions. Why, we ask, are Putin...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.” The authorities have declared Monday a day of mourning for dozens of victims of the unprecedentedly violent unrest. The country’s Health...
PROTESTS
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S. seeks answers from Kazakhstan on need for Russian-led troops

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington was seeking answers from Kazakhstan officials on why they needed to call in Russian-led security forces to resolve domestic unrest, and he denounced the government's shoot-to-kill order. "We have real questions about why they...
FOREIGN POLICY
