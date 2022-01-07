Kazakhstan's President Tells Security Forces to Shoot to Kill 'Bandits' Involved in Protests
"I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev...www.newsweek.com
