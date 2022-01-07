ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The US Navy in 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy entered 2021 with a lot on its plate. Forward presence, the Navy’s primary stock...

Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
Flight Global.com

US Air Force to advance stealthy successor for F-22

The US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter remains under wraps, but some clues about capabilities the service wants in the aircraft are surfacing. The sixth-generation fighter aircraft (one full-scale flight demonstrator secretly flew for the first time in 2020) is expected to replace the service’s...
Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
gcaptain.com

New U.S. Navy Sea Base Sucks Up Volcanic Stone, Clogging Engineering Systems

The U.S. Navy’s newest Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith is back in action after volcanic pumice from an underwater volcano became clogged up in the ship’s engineering cooling system, nearly taking out the ship’s propulsion. The eruption of the submerged Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, located about 800 miles...
Navy Times

Navy Reserve unit CO relieved of command

The leader of an Ohio Navy Reserve unit was relieved of command Monday. Cmdr. Jennifer Reid was fired as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Toledo “due to a loss of confidence in Reid’s ability to perform her duties,” according to a Navy Reserve Force statement. The...
WKRC

Woman makes US Navy history as first woman to lead a nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KFMB/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) — The USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday as thousands of service members deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.
Tacoma News Tribune

Thousands of US troops defy COVID-19 vaccine order

Nickaylah Sampson seemed well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming an officer in the U.S. Army. A stellar student whose family has a long tradition of military service, the San Antonio native earned a coveted spot at West Point. She completed her freshman year in the spring...
