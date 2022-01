Deep fried in floury dough and stuffed with everything from pork and shredded cabbage to Philly cheesesteak filling, the egg roll has become one of America’s most popular comfort foods. Often found on menus at American Chinese restaurants, the origins of the egg roll are murky, with some experts stating its creation dates back to 1930s New York and two Chinese chefs claiming it as their own creation as a take on the spring roll. Others say the egg roll was first created in southern China, a product of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO