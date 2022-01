The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Going into year three of Covid-19 can cause some people to be quite anxious about when it will come close to an end. Though the chance of getting Covid-19 is still very prevalent, vaccinations and boosters, along with protective behaviors like social distancing and mask-wearing, can reduce the risk of infection and severe illness. Being able to stay sane during Covid is very important because your mental health can take a toll on your physical health.

