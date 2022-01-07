ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Hotels In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chicago is a city that’s packed with tons of delicious restaurants and fun things to do. Luckily, the city has tons of lodging options that can work for any traveler.

One resource that can help is TripAdvisor. Defined as the “world’s largest travel guidance platform,” TripAdvisor maps out where travelers can stay, what they can do, and which restaurants to try when visiting any given city. Travelers take to TripAdvisor with reviews of their experiences, including hotel stays. Guests can find anything they need, whether their priorities are location, price, amenities (room service, bar/lounge, fitness center, free wi-fi, pool, parking, safety measures and more) or anything else, TripAdvisor users have you covered.

These are 10 of the best places to stay in Chicago, according to reviewers:

  1. LondonHouse Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton
  2. Swissotel Chicago
  3. Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile
  4. Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago
  5. Kinzie Hotel
  6. Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile
  7. The Godfrey Hotel Chicago
  8. Palmer House a Hilton Hotel
  9. Le Meridien Essex Chicago
  10. Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

Find the rest of the highest-rated hotels in Chicago here .

