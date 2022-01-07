I Take This [Fill In The Blank] To Be My Lawfully Wedded Spouse

The year 2022. A time for renewal. A chance for fresh starts. The opportunity to marry your favorite color. A rebirth of…hold the phone. Marry a color? Yes indeed, Gentle Reader. 2020 was a horror show. 2021, a dumpster fire. So, what can we expect for the New Year? People marrying colors.

Specifically, one Kitten Kay Sera, who wed the tint of her choice New Year’s Day in Las Vegas. The blushing bride (blushing pink, naturally) stood next to a large pink swatch, and pledged her troth to the groom, who was obviously tickled pink.

The coupling was years in the making. After all, Sera (who kept her maiden name) had had her relationship with the color pink for over four decades. I guess whatever will be, will be.

Unconventional marriages have been around since the connubial ritual began. An Indian woman married a snake (insert husband jokes here). How did Bimbala Das know this reptile was her one true love? It would come out of its ant hill whenever she offered him milk.

Some women are said to be catty. But for a Mr. Mitzscherlich, his choice of bride was an actual cat. Cecilia, to be precise. When the fifteen-year-old feline fell ill on what was apparently her ninth life, Mitzscherlich decided to marry her.

Not to be outdone, Australian Joseph Guiso married Honey, the Labrador. Man’s best friend, indeed.

Some people dream of marrying celebrities. Others, royalty. Then there are the more discerning types who dream higher. Several hundred feet, actually. Erika Eiffel wed Parisian monument-about-town the Eiffel Tower in 2007.

Any working man or woman develops a fondness for their sleep space. Especially on Monday mornings. Korean Lee Jin-gyu took it one step further when he married his pillow. His bride had an anime character ironed on, of course. Whether My Pillow founder Mike Lindell presided over the ceremony is a secret kept under wraps. Celebrity weddings, you know.

On a related note, I truly believe every story told about people from the state of California is true. A woman named Maria Griffin only bolsters my point. Maria married a Ford truck. According to Griffin, she first had such feelings while thinking about the Chrysler building. That begs the question: imagining the Chrysler building while marrying a Ford truck. Is it a case of Hatfields and McCoys or Montagues and Capulets?

There’s the old joke of a spouse being referred to as the “old ball and chain.” Surprisingly, I did not find any instance of someone marrying an actual ball and chain. I did, however, find people who said “I do” to Bruce the Ferris Wheel, a robot named Yingying, a Seattle warehouse, a stone, a tree, the Le Pont du Diable, or the Devil’s Bridge, located in Southern France, as well as the Berlin Wall and Nene Anegasaki, a game character from the Nintendo DS video game “Love Plus.”

I guess there is someone or something out there for everyone. Renews your faith in love, doesn’t it?