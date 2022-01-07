ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I Take This [Fill In The Blank] To Be My Lawfully Wedded Spouse

By Robert Roe
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RksG_0dfThaw700

The year 2022. A time for renewal. A chance for fresh starts. The opportunity to marry your favorite color. A rebirth of…hold the phone. Marry a color? Yes indeed, Gentle Reader. 2020 was a horror show. 2021, a dumpster fire. So, what can we expect for the New Year? People marrying colors.

Specifically, one Kitten Kay Sera, who wed the tint of her choice New Year’s Day in Las Vegas. The blushing bride (blushing pink, naturally) stood next to a large pink swatch, and pledged her troth to the groom, who was obviously tickled pink.

The coupling was years in the making. After all, Sera (who kept her maiden name) had had her relationship with the color pink for over four decades. I guess whatever will be, will be.

Unconventional marriages have been around since the connubial ritual began. An Indian woman married a snake (insert husband jokes here). How did Bimbala Das know this reptile was her one true love? It would come out of its ant hill whenever she offered him milk.

Some women are said to be catty. But for a Mr. Mitzscherlich, his choice of bride was an actual cat. Cecilia, to be precise. When the fifteen-year-old feline fell ill on what was apparently her ninth life, Mitzscherlich decided to marry her.

Not to be outdone, Australian Joseph Guiso married Honey, the Labrador. Man’s best friend, indeed.

Some people dream of marrying celebrities. Others, royalty. Then there are the more discerning types who dream higher. Several hundred feet, actually. Erika Eiffel wed Parisian monument-about-town the Eiffel Tower in 2007.

Any working man or woman develops a fondness for their sleep space. Especially on Monday mornings. Korean Lee Jin-gyu took it one step further when he married his pillow. His bride had an anime character ironed on, of course. Whether My Pillow founder Mike Lindell presided over the ceremony is a secret kept under wraps. Celebrity weddings, you know.

On a related note, I truly believe every story told about people from the state of California is true. A woman named Maria Griffin only bolsters my point. Maria married a Ford truck. According to Griffin, she first had such feelings while thinking about the Chrysler building. That begs the question: imagining the Chrysler building while marrying a Ford truck. Is it a case of Hatfields and McCoys or Montagues and Capulets?

There’s the old joke of a spouse being referred to as the “old ball and chain.” Surprisingly, I did not find any instance of someone marrying an actual ball and chain. I did, however, find people who said “I do” to Bruce the Ferris Wheel, a robot named Yingying, a Seattle warehouse, a stone, a tree, the Le Pont du Diable, or the Devil’s Bridge, located in Southern France, as well as the Berlin Wall and Nene Anegasaki, a game character from the Nintendo DS video game “Love Plus.”

I guess there is someone or something out there for everyone. Renews your faith in love, doesn’t it?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Carrie Wynn

Rebound Relationship? Proceed Cautiously

The first time Jake kissed me it was only one day after the worst breakup of my entire life. For months, I had felt the love my ex and I had shared slipping out of my grasp. The phrase, “crying myself to sleep” was one I had never experienced until that relationship. Nights would pass where I slept in the bedroom we once shared while I sipped my wine glass, simultaneously sobbing on the couch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lindell
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Robot#Marriages#Indian#Australian#Parisian#Korean
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
marriage.com

How to Know When to Let Go of a Relationship: 15 Signs

Relationships go through periodic rough patches; that’s natural. Most are worth the peaks and valleys making partners strive to put forth immense effort to get through those tough times and come out stronger, closer, and with a more established band. There’s comfort, certainty, and familiarity in those bonds, so...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

920
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy