ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Top Disney Lawyer To Become Top Copyright Office Lawyer, Because Who Cares About The Public Interest?

By Techdirt
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople at the Copyright Office seem to get mad at me every time I suggest that the Copyright Office is captured by Hollywood, and pointing out how top officials there all seem to bounce back and forth between the Copyright Office and Hollywood. That’s not to say there aren’t...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Family Law Firm Rebranding After The Whole ‘Embezzlement, Hitman, Insurance Plot Thing’

Alex Murdaugh had a truly bizarre 2021. The scion of a powerful South Carolina legal family, Murdaugh discovered his wife and son murdered in June. That case remains unsolved. Three months later, Murdaugh called authorities after getting shot in the head while changing a blown out tire. Then it came out that Murdaugh’s attacker might be a hitman hired by Murdaugh himself — though the hitman claims he never pulled the trigger. Then the family firm announced that Murdaugh had embezzled from his partners. Then he got arrested in connection with another death, specifically for taking money from the settlement intended for the family of his housekeeper who died in a fall at Murdaugh’s house in 2018. To add to the web, his murdered son faced boating under the influence charges related to the death of a woman in 2019.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#The Public Interest#Ifpi#Ip#Time Warner
abovethelaw.com

Attorney ‘Act’ Law

I have always been a big advocate of diverse skill sets. With 7.9 billion people on the planet, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to offer a unique value proposition. A few hundred years ago, being a carpenter could be a niche. Now, though, you would have to be a carpenter who specializes in ornate hardwood pieces that reflect the styles of the mid-1800s.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Extended Case Durations To Hit Law Firm Revenue In 2022 And Beyond

The lasting effects of the pandemic are having a dramatic impact on work practices across every industry, and the contingency fee legal industry is about to feel the pinch. The stay-at-home orders had an immediate impact on many contingency fee law firms due to fewer accidents and injuries resulting in a significant decline intakes particularly for law firms that specialize in personal injury and workers compensation litigation.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

After Surprise Removal Of Last Leader, Dentons Names New U.S. CEO

Back in July, the board of directors relieved Dentons U.S. CEO Mike McNamara of his position, mid-term. There was no successor waiting in the wings. He was out of the room when the decision was made, and, as reported by Bloomberg Law, McNamara didn’t see it coming. The firm...
BUSINESS
Axios

Meta loses bid to dismiss FTC antitrust case

The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Meta, formerly Facebook, can move forward, a federal court ruled Tuesday. The big picture: The same judge who dismissed an earlier version of the agency's lawsuit, filed under the Trump administration, says this time the government's case — as rewritten by the agency now led by chair Lina Khan — is good enough to try.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Macdaily News

Apple’s top lawyer made $27 million in 2021

Apple’s top lawyer, general counsel Kate Adams, saw her total compensation rose again in fiscal 2021, reaching nearly $27 million, a regulatory filing with the U.S. SEC shows. Xiumei Dong for Reuters:. Adams’ $26.97 million pay package increased by nearly 3% compared with the previous year’s $26.25 million, according...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

With One Justice And A Lawyer Remote, SCOTUS Wonders If COVID Is An Actual ‘Emergency’

In a rare Friday hearing, the Supreme Court is considering the legality of two coronavirus regulations imposed by the Biden administration. Plaintiffs in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor challenge the vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees, claiming that OSHA’s emergency declaration is a mere pretext to get more Americans vaccinated. In Biden v. Missouri, the administration defends its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in facilities which receive federal funds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

California State Bar Is Thinking About Letting Nonlawyer Paraprofessionals Practice Law In Certain Areas

The State Bar of California’s Paraprofessional Program Working Group (CPPWG) is soliciting public comments on a proposal to allow nonattorney paraprofessionals to practice law in a limited capacity. They will be allowed to advise and represent clients only in limited landlord-tenant, family law, debt collection, and criminal law cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Should Sometimes Speak Less During Oral Arguments

I once had a professor in law school who told everyone in my class that in order to be a good advocate, lawyers need to speak as much as possible at oral arguments. According to this professor, those who speak more during oral arguments are able to control the pace of the proceedings and make the most points that can be considered by the court. Nevertheless, in numerous situations it pays to actually speak less during oral arguments, and lawyers should sometimes exercise restraint and refrain from speaking too much.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm KPIs & Reporting Tools

There are numbers that can tell you how your law firm is doing. And, unlike your most eager associates, they won’t ever sugarcoat the truth. Thanks to today’s technology, it’s easier than ever to surface these critical business metrics, known as law firm KPIs. (That’s “key performance indicators” for our luddite friends.)
LAW
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy