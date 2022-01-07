Top Disney Lawyer To Become Top Copyright Office Lawyer, Because Who Cares About The Public Interest?

Alex Murdaugh had a truly bizarre 2021. The scion of a powerful South Carolina legal family, Murdaugh discovered his wife and son murdered in June. That case remains unsolved. Three months later, Murdaugh called authorities after getting shot in the head while changing a blown out tire. Then it came out that Murdaugh’s attacker might be a hitman hired by Murdaugh himself — though the hitman claims he never pulled the trigger. Then the family firm announced that Murdaugh had embezzled from his partners. Then he got arrested in connection with another death, specifically for taking money from the settlement intended for the family of his housekeeper who died in a fall at Murdaugh’s house in 2018. To add to the web, his murdered son faced boating under the influence charges related to the death of a woman in 2019.

