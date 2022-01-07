ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly raises nearly $9 million for reelection bid

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) saw his best fundraising stretch since winning his Senate seat in the last three months of 2021, pulling in nearly $9 million for his reelection bid.

The latest haul brings Kelly’s fundraising total for the 2022 midterm cycle to roughly $27.5 million. His campaign finished out 2021 with more than $18.5 million in the bank, it said on Friday.

The nearly $9 million total marks his best quarter of 2021. In October, his campaign reported raising about $8.2 million. In July, the campaign brought in about $6 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Kelly’s campaign said that it is so far outpacing its fundraising from the 2020 election cycle, when it raised about $100 million.

His latest haul was driven by more than 125,000 contributors who made some 250,000 donations. The average contribution size was $34, the campaign said.

“Just as Mark has refused to slow down as he delivers for Arizonans, neither have the grassroots donors who continue to fuel this campaign,” Kelly’s campaign manager, Emma Brown, said in a statement. “Thanks to their strong support we’re moving full speed ahead into 2022, ready to re-elect Mark to the Senate.”

Kelly has repeatedly proven himself to be one of the most prolific fundraisers in the Senate — and for good reason. He’s among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats facing reelection this year.

So far, half a dozen Republicans have jumped into the race to unseat him, including Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon and venture capitalist Blake Masters.

Democrats are defending the narrowest-possible Senate majority this year. Republicans need to net only one seat in November to recapture control of the upper chamber.

k.Vento
4d ago

isn't it sad that all that mont spent for elections could help the vets, homeless, ill, etc. so many causes and yet not a penny .

Reply(14)
85
ONE AMERICA 2020
4d ago

When are Americans going to wake up and realize that, while the news media establishes front runners by the amount of money the candidates raise, the fact is, all that money is buying influence once the winning candidate takes office?

Reply(1)
22
mason7140
4d ago

That’s is money that supposed to be use for schools to be open or get ready to open during COVID the Biden administration has apparently given millions to school districts! But they keep millions to be given to this politician!! SICKNESS

Reply(1)
17
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Raised, Spent More Campaign Finances Than GOP Challenger

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly raised more cash last year, spent more money and entered this year with more funds than her presumed Republican opponent ahead of a tough reelection race in Kansas. Campaign finance reports filed Monday by the campaigns for Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt suggest their contest...
KANSAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Thune and Johnson reelection bids signal 2022 confidence in GOP takeover

Two key Senate Republicans announced they'll run for reelection, signaling increased optimism the GOP can regain the majority. Democrats could hang on to their bare majority in the Senate, where they govern an evenly split chamber with the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. "But that doesn't mean the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
