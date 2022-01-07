ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are 'Getting Serious' After Bahamas Getaway

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ04x_0dfThLtK00
Photo: Getty Images

Things are heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson . The unexpected couple is reportedly "getting more serious" following their romantic getaway to the Bahamas .

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now ," a source told Us Weekly . "They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair. Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”

Since hitting off while Kardashian was hosting Saturday Night Live , Davidson has reportedly grown close with his new girlfriend's family. The 29-year-old comedian “bonded with her entire family,” including her four kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West , as well as her sisters and her mom.

Davidson isn't the only one who's gotten the seal of approval. His mom, Amy, is fond of Kardashian. The two women have met and Davidson's mom “thinks she’s very sweet,” the insider dished.

“Kim is so happy and light when she’s with Pete,” the source continued. “They seem like they’ve been together longer than they have been because of how comfortable they seem together. They’re always touching, and their chemistry is off the charts.”

Another source close to Kardashian raved about the KKW Beauty founder's blossoming romance to People , as well. "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source explained. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Davidson's willingness to travel across the country to spend time with her has made Kardashian super happy, too. "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," People 's source continued.

"She still loves the attention ," the insider said of Davidson's actions. "They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bahamas#Us Weekly#Kkw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Still Thinks Kim Is His ‘Soulmate’—He’s Only Dating Julia Fox as a ‘Distraction’

Between Kanye West, Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian, there’s only one woman that the rapper really wants—and anyone else is simply a placeholder. Kanye has been spotted on a string of dates in Miami and New York City with the Uncut Gems actress since early January 2022. The outings come nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 following seven years of marriage. Ever since, the rapper has been expressing his desire to get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and he’s gone to great lengths to prove his interest—including begging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Kanye’s Girlfriend Is a ‘Die-Hard’ Fan of the Kardashians—She ‘Wanted Them’ to Be Her Family

Before she started dating him, Kanye West’s girlfriend considered herself to be an OG fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In fact, Julia Fox’s Kim Kardashian family fascination was so deep that the Uncut Gems actress said that she “wanted them to be my family” just one month before she started dating the rapper. Talk about manifesting your reality! Julia—who started dating Kanye in January 2022 after meeting him on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida—openly gushed about her love for her boyfriend’s estranged wife and her family during an episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast in December 2021. In the episode,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye & Julia Started Dating the Day They Met—Here’s When Their ‘Instant Connection’ Began

Now that they’re officially an item, we all have the same question: How did Kanye West and Julia Fox meet? The pair’s whirlwind dating timeline is far from a mystery, as they’re already letting the world take a look inside their romance. Kanye and Julia—who rose to fame after starring in 2019’s Uncut Gems—first sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022, when they were spotted sharing a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Miami, Florida, according to photographs published by TMZ. Within days, Page Six confirmed that the pair were an item. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Booked a Photoshoot to Make Out With Julia Fox on Their 2nd Date—See the Steamy Pics

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself. Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy