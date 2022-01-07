Stream The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM

I'm only two listens through The Weeknd's just-released album Dawn FM, but it's won me over pretty convincingly. The sleazy disco-pop he delivered on After Hours gets muddied into something stranger but no less accessible, something you can hear on songs like "Sacrifice." It immediately follows "Take My Breath" on the album, and like that track, it's produced by Oscar Holter and pop monolith Max Martin (Swedish House Mafia, who enlisted The Weeknd for the single "Moth To A Flame," also worked on the song). The song's music video, out today, continues the narrative from the "Take My Breath" video: Abel Tesfaye wakes up on the dancefloor and finds himself embroiled in an unsettling, disco-lit ritual. I'm sure the YouTube conspiracists are going to love this one. Check it out above.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO