Music

Stream The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd's new album Dawn FM comes two years after the Toronto pop artist reached new heights of megastardom. His 2020 project After Hours contained the single "Blinding Lights," a song which smashed the record for most time on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently...

www.thefader.com

NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
The FADER

The Weeknd shares Dawn FM tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the tracklist of Dawn FM, a new LP dropping at 12 a.m. EST Friday. He announced the album Monday with a trailer that lists Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never (in that order) as its marquee features. And yesterday, he shared its cover art, an age-advanced photo of himself in the style of The Irishman.
MUSIC
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
The FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

“Is there such a thing as real or fake?” On her enchanting new song, zannie doesn’t seek an answer so much as actively blur the lines between reality and our imagination. This is accomplished directly through her lyrics, deeply vigorous poetry with the thrust of a remixed Greek epic. But it’s in the music – its translucent guitar melodies, sunrise synthesizers, and zannie's own classic folk songwriter cadence – that “mechanical bull” becomes something almost too lovely to come from our wretched planet. – JD.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The FADER

SZA shares “I Hate U” visualizer

Despite SZA's own modest expectations for "I Hate U," the song went from SoundCloud loosie to TikTok sensation to one of the most critically and commercially successful songs of the artist's career. Wholly unpretentious while tapping into SZA's particular strengths as both an R&B singer and a rapper, "I Hate U" has deserved its organic ascent to popular success.
MUSIC
The FADER

Father John Misty announces new album, shares “Funny Girl”

Father John Misty has confirmed details of his next studio album and shared the first track from the project. Chloë and the Next 20th Century is out April 8 and is preceded by "Funny Girl," which can be streamed below. Chloë and the Next 20th Century is Father John...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch The Weeknd’s music video for “Sacrifice”

I'm only two listens through The Weeknd's just-released album Dawn FM, but it's won me over pretty convincingly. The sleazy disco-pop he delivered on After Hours gets muddied into something stranger but no less accessible, something you can hear on songs like "Sacrifice." It immediately follows "Take My Breath" on the album, and like that track, it's produced by Oscar Holter and pop monolith Max Martin (Swedish House Mafia, who enlisted The Weeknd for the single "Moth To A Flame," also worked on the song). The song's music video, out today, continues the narrative from the "Take My Breath" video: Abel Tesfaye wakes up on the dancefloor and finds himself embroiled in an unsettling, disco-lit ritual. I'm sure the YouTube conspiracists are going to love this one. Check it out above.
MUSIC
The FADER

SASAMI embraces the rage on “Say It”

Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI) has shared "Say It," the third single — and third track — from her forthcoming sophomore LP, Squeeze, out February 25 on Domino. The new song follows lead singles "Skin A Rat" and "The Greatest" — tracks one and two on the record — which came with Ashworth's anouncement of the album.
THEATER & DANCE
The FADER

Listen to Burial’s new EP Antidawn

Though Burial hasn't released an official album since 2007's Untrue he has kept fans going with a steady stream of new EPs and one-off singles ever since, usually dropped in the cold winter months as the gray skies and long nights provide a perfect backdrop to his moody atmospherics. True to form he's helping people ease into 2022 with a new EP, Antidawn, which is streaming everywhere now.
MUSIC
The FADER

Gunna shares new project DS4EVER

The last instalment of Gunna's mixtape series Drip Season came out in 2018. "I put everything I had into it," the Atlanta rapper told us soon after it dropped. "All my fans should just... repost it. Let the world know." These days, Gunna doesn't have to urge his listeners to share his songs, with projects like 2020's WUNNA keeping him at rap's forefront. Today, Gunna returns to his mixtape days with DS4EVER.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Waxahatchee’s El Deafo soundtrack is kids’ music at its finest

Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) has released the El Deafo soundtrack, a five-song EP of music from the new animated children's series, which went live today on Apple TV+. The show is based on CeCe Bell's loosely autobiographical graphic novel of the same name, which focuses on her childhood experiences with deafness.
MUSIC
The FADER

The Weeknd is seeing double in his “Gasoline” video

By now you'll be familiar with the aged up version of The Weeknd staring blankly on the cover of his latest album, Dawn FM. A new video for album track "Gasoline" takes us a little closer to the character. The video, which you can see above, was directed by Matilda Finn and features the real Weeknd running into his future self in a club and briefly sparring with him before both go their separate ways. It's the second Dawn FM video released in recent days following "Sacrifice."
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Kae Tempest announces new album, shares “More Pressure” with Kevin Abstract

Kae Tempest has announced their fifth studio album, The Line Is A Curve, out April 8 on American Recordings and Republic Records. With the news comes the record's lead single, "More Pressure," featuring BROCKHAMPTON co-founder Kevin Abstract. Tempest — a British poet, playwright, novelist and rapper — has been prolific...
MUSIC
The Independent

Post Malone’s manager accuses record label of delaying new album

Post Malone’s manager, Dre London, has claimed the hip-hop artist’s record label is the reason his new album has yet to be released.London took to Instagram to express his disappointment with Republic Records and Universal Music Group, telling fans that Malone’s next album is “done”.Alongside a photo of the pair laughing together, London wrote: “Album has been done! We Ready! But seems Republic Records, Universal Music Group isn’t.”He then urged Malone’s fans to put pressure on the labels: “Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part! Now it’s time for the label to get...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Marissa Nadler announces new EP, shares “Seabird”

Marissa Nadler has announced a new EP titled The Wrath of the Clouds, out February 4 on Sacred Bones and Bella Union. With the news of the forthcoming release, Nadler shared its fifth and final track, a rendition of the Alessi Brothers' "Seabird." The new tape is an addendum to...
MUSIC
The FADER

Cordae lines up Eminem, Stevie Wonder, and more for new album

This Friday, January 14, Cordae will drop new album From A Birds Eye View with a number of big name guests set to appear on the project. Cordae announced a raft of A-list names on Tuesday, with Eminem, Lil Wayne, Nas, and Stevie Wonder all set to feature on the Maryland rapper's second full-length. Nas and Stevie Wonder both appear on "Champagne Glasses" alongside Freddie Gibbs.
MUSIC
The FADER

Eyedress and zzzahara confirm debut album as The Simps, share “Tesla”

Eyedress and zzzahara have announced their debut album as The Simps. Titled Siblings, the project comes out March 14 on Lex Records. With the news, they released the record's opening track, "Tesla." 2019's "Miss Fortunate" and 2020's "On Fye" also appear on its newly released tracklist. The L.A. duo met...
MUSIC

