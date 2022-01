As I wrote about it a couple of days ago, Indian carriers have started to see massive demand destruction because of the new Covid19 variant at bay, Omicron. Over two weeks between the end of December 2021 and now, airlines have seen up to a 38% drop in the number of domestic passengers. Some of this is on the back of new rules being created by states such as West Bengal, but mostly because passengers find themselves positive on the day of travel, and perhaps, sometimes don’t want to travel to be on the side of caution.

