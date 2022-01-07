ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premiere: Anfisa Letyago ‘Not There (Chris Liebing Remix)’

By Eoin Murray
djmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnfisa Letyago has invited a variety of techno heavyweights to remix tracks from her 2021 EPs ‘Listen’ and ‘Nisida’. The Naples-based, Siberian DJ and producer taps Adiel, DJ Rush,...

djmag.com

djmag.com

M-Beat: the return of a jungle pioneer

Some folk just exude music as if it’s pouring out of their skin. Their eyes spark up when they chat about beats. They can’t be stopped when they’re in full flow about the topic, or talk about a song without singing at least a bar of the lyrics. We all know these people. Chances are, you are one yourself. Sitting in a Hackney studio one Friday afternoon late 2021, DJ Mag is under no illusion that M-Beat certainly is one too.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Honeydrip 'Waistline (SIM Remix)'

Montreal-based producer and DJ Honeydrip has invited various artists to remix her striking 2021 debut EP, ‘Anti-Ego’. Featuring fellow Montreal artists Ouri and SIM, as well as Toronto-based Korea Town Acid, Lima-via-Mexico City's Lukro and Bristol’s MISH, the ‘Anti-Ego’ remix EP reshapes the dub-indebted pressure and thick, breaksy rhythms of Honeydrip’s original tracks into bold new forms.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): OAR — “THE BLOOD YOU CRAVE”

The cover image on OAR‘s debut album The Blood You Crave is an evocative yet mysterious one, seizing attention through the juxtaposition of a vibrant blaze-colored swath of light (which might be interpreted as a window into another world) and a downcast figure perched on the edge of a daunting precipice. No less than the cover art, the music quickly seizes attention too, and doesn’t let go. It too blazes, and reveals harrowing emotional chasms.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Orbital’s ‘Are We Here’ remixed by Dusky and Shanti Celeste: Listen

Orbital have shared two new remixes of 'Are We Here?'. Marking 28 years since the release of track 'Are We Here?', which was released in 1994 on the electronic duo's third EP ‘Snivilisation', 17 Steps label heads Dusky and Peach Discs' co-founder Shanti Celeste have provided two stellar reworks of the original.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Alison Wonderland shares video for new single, ‘Fear Of Dying’: Watch

Alison Wonderland has shared the video to her new single, 'Fear of Dying'. The release gives a strong nod to Wonderland's trap and electronic R&B roots, combining soulful vocals with laidback broken beats and low slung basslines. A video to accompany the track has also been unveiled, directed by Brandon...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Listen to Jersey club producer SJAYY’s mix for DJ Mag’s Radio 1 Dance residency

SJAYY’s mix for DJ Mag’s Radio 1 Dance residency is available to stream on demand now. Listen to it here, or via the BBC Sounds app. The hyper-kinetic pulse of Jersey club is taking over the world, and one of its most prolific young talents is New Jersey polymath, SJAYY, whose determination to introduce new sonic elements and maximise his own creativity knows no bounds.
THEATER & DANCE
djmag.com

How Thee Madkatt Courtship's ‘By Dawns Early Light’ draped a blanket of despair across the dancefloor

From teenage musical prodigy to P. Diddy aide, from psychedelic techno innovator to electroclash star, Felix Da Housecat is one of the most intriguingly undefinable artists in electronic music. If you were to read some reviews of the man born Felix Stallings Jr, you might come away with the impression that he debuted with the 2001 album ‘Kittenz And Thee Glitz,’ a release that birthed the massive electroclash hit ‘Silver Screen Shower Scene’ alongside Miss Kittin.
THEATER & DANCE
djmag.com

FKA Twigs announces new mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has announced a new mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS’. After teasing new music via TikTok on 5th January, the English multidisciplinary artist announced the 17-track release on Thursday. ‘CAPRISONGS’ will be released on 14th January. In an Instagram accompanying the announcement, Twigs described the mixtape as “my...
THEATER & DANCE
urbanvault.co.uk

Urban Vault Exclusive: Ultra_eko – Venom (Music Video Premiere)

Urban Vault presents the exclusive video premiere for South London-based emcee Ultra_Eko’s brand new track VENOM. ‘Venom’ is Ultra_eko’s first release of 2022, and the opening single from the forthcoming album, ‘On Trial, Part One’, released in March, the first half of a two-part album.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Flume teases collaboration with Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn in new video: Watch

Flume has teased a collaboration with Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn in a new video shared to social media channels. The clip, entitled 'Flume — 2022', features an ambient soundtrack and the inimitable vocal style of Albarn, and is the first taste fans have had of the pair's shared efforts which were first announced by the latter in 2019. Visually, footage matches score, with lush tropical landscapes on display and rainforest sounds complementing waves of synth and drone.
MUSIC
djmag.com

VTSS shares new single, ‘For Your Safety’, from Technicolor EP: Listen

VTSS has shared a new single, ‘For Your Safety’, lifted from her forthcoming ‘Projections’ EP on Ninja Tune’s Technicolor imprint. Listen to it below. It’s the second single to be shared from the EP, following the release of ‘Trust Me’ at the end of November. The track, VTSS says, “captures the moment of a personal breakthrough, after months of anxiety, dying hopes and dreams; my own process of re-interpreting the outside world and re-joining the forever changed society as a person and artist”.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: aircode ‘Timesplitters’

Aircode will release her debut album, ‘Grounded’, via Alien Jams this month. Check out the track ‘Timesplitters’ below. It marks the second release from the London-based, Swedish experimental electronic producer on Chloe Frieda’s label, following her sleep deprivation inspired ‘Effortless’ EP in 2020. ‘Grounded’ comprises 11 tracks of haunting synths, eerie vocals and skeletal beats; aircode shifts through stylistic shades of dubstep, trip hop, industrial and ambient, creating a uniquely off-kilter listening experience that retains a total sense of immersion.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
djmag.com

New label to reissue '90s and early '00s Irish dance music records

A new label has launched with a focus on reissuing classic and forgotten Irish electronic music from the '90s and early '00s. Arís' first release comes in the form of a reissue of two tracks from Irish trio Bumble's progressive house-inspired 1992 EP 'West In Motion'. The 'Banana Mix' and 'Hard Mix' of the EP's titular track have been remastered for the reissue, marking the release's 30th anniversary.
THEATER & DANCE
djmag.com

The Weeknd releases new album featuring Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Oneohtrix Point Never: Listen

The Weeknd has released his new album, ‘Dawn FM’, just days after announcing its impending arrival. The artist’s fifth album, which he described as “a new sonic universe” in a teaser trailer on Instagram, includes the single ‘Take My Breath’, which was released in August last year. A video for the fifth track, ‘Sacrifice’, also premiered on the album’s release last Friday (7th January).
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Armin van Buuren, AVIRA, Be No Rain – Hollow (Colyn Remix)

Colyn’s remix for Armin van Buuren, AVIRA, and Be No Rain‘s ‘Hollow‘ is finally released. The remix has been the Dutch DJ/producer’s highest requested track ID of the past few months. The original was released in June of 2020 and features British synth-pop singer Be...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Rezz shares new track, 'Menace': Listen

Rezz has shared a new track, 'Menace'. Out now, the track was first teased during her performance at last year's HARD Summer event, but was left off recent album 'Spiral', which was released in November. Fans can now hear the track, which was originally conceived during the sessions for 'Spiral',...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Wayward ‘Thirty Three (Eliza Rose Re Rub)’

UK duo Wayward have invited a cast of producers to remix their 2021 debut LP, ‘Waiting For The World’. The 11-track remix album features reworks from an array of established and emerging artists at the cutting edge of their field of dance music, including Tim Reaper, Kareem Ali, BAE BAE, 1-800 GIRLS and Kilig. Unperson, Cameo Blush, System Olympia, Tour-Maubourg and Eliza Rose also contribute to the release, with each artist putting their own distinctive spin on Wayward’s atmospheric breaks and blissed-out melodic techno.
MUSIC
djmag.com

How Masters At Work's 'Nuyorican Soul' took the duo back to their Latin roots

Two decades before Daft Punk rolled back the technological years on ‘Random Access Memories’, another iconic house duo went back to their roots. Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez and Little Louie Vega, aka Masters At Work, were the kings of New York house music in the mid-1990s, a time when the city’s house scene was arguably at its peak. And Nuyorican Soul — both project and album name — was the jewel in their crown, an uber-lush vision of dance music that reeked of expensively cut clothing and vibrated with life, recorded, much like ‘Random Access Memories,’ with an elite team of studio musicians and majestic special guests. Disco is at the heart of both albums, its steady four-four pulse the glue that binds them together. But whereas Daft Punk joined disco with soft rock, ’80s pop, and just a hint of prog, Masters At Work added salsa spice, jazz swing, and soul glow to the disco blueprint, producing a percussive tribute to their hometown.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
MUSIC

