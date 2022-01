These flat-barred road bikes with a nod to mountain biking can be used in town during the week or for exploring and keeping fit on the weekend. In short, hybrid bikes are cycling’s great all-rounders.They have straight handlebars that allow for a more upright riding position, which many cyclists find a lot more comfortable than the hunched up position of a traditional racing bike. And the best designs will also take mudguards and luggage racks, making them even more practical.A lot of hybrids also feature disc brakes which are usually more powerful than traditional rim ones and will work well...

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO