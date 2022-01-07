Police chase across South Florida captured on camera as bank robber flees

A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a multi-county car chase following a bank robbery in Margate

According to officials, the man robbed a TD Bank off North State Road 7 around 11:30AM Thursday, fleeing in a red Ford Mustang with an undisclosed amount of money.

Margate Police responding to the scene, spotting the Mustang and giving chase via ground and air.

7SkyForce followed the Mustang as it drove along the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at over 130 miles per hour.

A half-hour after the robbery, the man made his way into Miami-Dade County.

The vehicle exited State Road 826 at 27th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade and sped through a neighborhood.

The Mustang pulled up to a house along Kalandar Street and Kasim Street in Opa-Locka, crashing thru the home's front gate.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran to the front steps of the home as someone opened the door to let him in.

Moments later, the man exited the home, went back to the car, grabbed something, then ran back inside.

Authorities arrived at the scene, surrounding the home where a man opened the door and let officers inside.

Chanteria James was one of the people inside the home and told WSVN the man in the Mustang was her cousin Andre and that she opened the door to the residence for police because “they was pointing guns at the door. They were about to shoot, so we opened up the door.”

Moments after, the suspect was seen leaving the home in handcuffs.

There's no word on who the suspect is or the charges he’ll be facing.