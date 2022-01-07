ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WDFW approves seven days of razor clam digging during evening low tides beginning Jan. 14

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazor clam diggers can return to coastal beaches for digs as shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from Jan. 14 through Jan. 20. “Even though it was a little cold, the digs on New...

