These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Hotels In Cleveland

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cleveland is a city that’s packed with tons of delicious restaurants and fun things to do. Luckily, the city has tons of lodging options that can work for any traveler.

One resource that can help is TripAdvisor. Defined as the “world’s largest travel guidance platform,” TripAdvisor maps out where travelers can stay, what they can do, and which restaurants to try when visiting any given city. Travelers take to TripAdvisor with reviews of their experiences, including hotel stays. Guests can find anything they need, whether their priorities are location, price, amenities (room service, bar/lounge, fitness center, free wi-fi, pool, parking, safety measures and more) or anything else, TripAdvisor users have you covered.

These are 10 of the best places to stay in Cleveland, according to reviewers:

  1. Drury Plaza Hotel Cleveland Downtown
  2. Hilton Cleveland Downtown
  3. Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade
  4. Hampton Inn Cleveland-Downtown
  5. Kimpton Schofield Hotel
  6. Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Airport
  7. Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown
  8. InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland
  9. Metropolitan at The 9, Autograph Collection
  10. La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Cleveland - Airport North

Find the rest of the highest-rated hotels in Cleveland here .

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

