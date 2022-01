When Jerrie Mock returned to Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio on April 17, 1964, to successfully complete her world-circumnavigation flight, she became the first woman to fly solo around the globe. While technically she was the only person on board, throughout the flight she was not alone. Right there with her, pushing onward with every nautical mile, was Jerrie’s essentially stock 1953 Cessna 180 Skywagon, christened Spirit of Columbus, after Jerrie’s home town. To the FAA, the airplane was known as N1538C, but to Jerrie it was “Charlie”—her nickname for her faithful airplane— which needs to be given an equal amount of credit for the flight.

