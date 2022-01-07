ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve Is Back! Here’s Everything We Know About the Fourth—and Final—Season

By Tina Donvito
Parade
Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s favorite psychotic assassin—and the spy who loved her—will be back in action soon for another season of the quirky globe-trotting black comedy Killing Eve. Featuring two of the most complex, interesting and funny female characters on TV, the BBC America series follows the murderous yet lovable villain Villanelle (Jodie Comer)...

