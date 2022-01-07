ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Including Southwest, United, and American Have Together Canceled More Than 2,000 US Flights as the East Coast Braces for a Possible 'Bomb Cyclone'

By Kate Duffy
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirlines including Southwest, United, and American have together canceled thousands of US flights as the East Coast braces for a possible "bomb cyclone." Flight cancellations within, into, or out of the US stood at 2,202 by 5.30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to tracking site FlightAware. At the same point there...

Related
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
The Independent

2021 was America’s fourth hottest year on record with 20 separate billion-dollar climate disasters

The US had 20 separate, billion-dollar climate and weather disasters in 2021 during its fourth-hottest year on record, according to the country’s leading authority for environmental data. The annual summary, published on Monday by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), found that extreme events killed at least 688 people in 2021 – the most disaster-related fatalities for the contiguous US in a decade – and left dozens more injured.The climate crisis is driving extreme events across the US including deadly heatwaves, months-long wildfires, dangerous flash floods and powerful hurricanes.Last year saw the second-highest number of extreme disasters following...
AFP

Weather disaster deaths hit 10-year high in mainland US

Nearly 700 people died due to natural disasters in the contiguous United States in 2021 -- the most since 2011, said a federal weather agency in a report released Monday. The death toll for weather-related disasters in the 48 mainland states plus the District of Columbia totaled 688, more than twice 2020's tally of 262, the agency said.
NBC News

East Coast braces for possible 'bomb cyclone' amid winter storm

The East Coast could see heavy snow and strong winds from a winter storm transform into the region's first "bomb cyclone" of the year, forecasting service AccuWeather said. According to AccuWeather, the heaviest snowfall was expected to move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee overnight, with up to 3 inches of snow expected in Washington, D.C.
Finger Lakes Times

Southwest Airlines leads air carriers in canceling 2,200 flights nationwide Friday

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled more than 500 flights Friday morning among 2,200-plus nationwide airline cancellations Friday morning due to wintry weather on the East Coast and sick calls from the omicron variant of COVID-19. Southwest canceled 519 flights by early Friday, United canceled 177 and Fort Worth-based American Airlines has...
Outsider.com

Potential Bomb Cyclone Developing as Second Major Storm Bears Down on East Coast

Winter seems to have gotten a late start in several cities across the nation. Many locations saw record high temps on Christmas Day. However, now it almost seems like winter weather is playing catch-up in the eastern region of the United States. Earlier this week, a winter storm rolled over the East Coast. That system covered Washington DC, Buffalo, New York, and other cities in thick blankets of snow. Now, just as many residents are starting to recover, and while thousands are still without power, another storm is coming. The current winter storm has the potential to become the first bomb cyclone of the year.
Sun-Journal

More than 2,000 flights canceled Thursday after two weeks of disruption

Thursday brought more frustrating news for airlines and their customers with more than 2,000 U.S. flight cancellations as carriers continued efforts to restore flight networks hobbled by bad weather and staffing shortages brought on by coronavirus infections. Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines continued to be among...
New York Post

US airlines cancel more flights over Omicron surge, winter weather

An ongoing wave of US flight cancellations continued Wednesday as embattled airlines grapple with winter storms and staffing shortages due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. More than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled as of midday Wednesday, according to tracking data from FlightAware. Additionally, more than 2,500 US flights were delayed.
Washington Post

More than 1,700 flights canceled Wednesday as airlines’ troubles persist

Travelers faced more frustrating news Wednesday, with more than 1,700 flight cancellations, a sign that staffing shortages and weather-related issues continue to stymie airlines’ efforts to get customers to their destinations. There is no indication when flight operations may stabilize. Monday, when more than 3,000 U.S. flights were canceled,...
NBC 2

More than 2,100 US flights canceled Monday

More than 2,100 US flights were grounded on Monday as a winter storm moving into the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic’s effect on crew shortages affected travel, reported CNN. The cancelations include eight flight departures canceled at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) as well as 10 arrivals to RSW...
news9.com

Airlines Continue Scrapping US Flights After More Than 5,000 Weekend Cancelations

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. That followed Saturday's mass cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide.
