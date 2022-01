Rainbow Six Extraction is a very strange game. I want to stress early on, very clearly, that the way it plays, mechanically, as a shooter, is terrific. It takes some of the operators from Rainbow Six Siege and drops them into a world where Aliens are trying to come for us on our own soil and take over. As a crack team of three of these operators working for REACT, it’s the player’s job to fight back, one objective at a time. There are three maps per attempt, an objective per map, and the idea is to be successful at all of them before extracting to safety. And it’s almost as brilliant as you’d expect.

