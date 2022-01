Yun Jin is an upcoming playable character that will be released in the 2.4 update of Genshin Impact. Players have been waiting for a Geo Polearm character for a long period of time and it looks like the Yun Jin banner which also contains characters like Shenhe and Xiao will compel the players to become spendthrift in the game. Yun Jin is the director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe and has excellent musical skills. Geo Polearm users are one of the strongest combinations in the game and if you have decided to pull for Yun Jin, look at the recommended best build for her.

