ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines Cancels Nearly 1,200 Flights In Two Days

By Cristian Bustos
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is struggling with post-holiday operations in the U.S. The second domestic carrier in the country canceled almost 650 Thursday flights after previously canceling 534, for a total of 1,184 flights.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Cancelations

As reported by USA Today , Southwest has canceled more flights than any other airline in the last two days, and according to FlightAware, they account for almost one-third of total U.S. flight cancellations on Thursday.

Storms have played a role, but according to company spokesman Dan Landson, there is certainly an increase of Covid sick calls and quarantines that have hampered the airline’s attempts to recover from the weather disruptions.

Sonya Lacore, vice president of inflight operations, said in a memo: “Our hope is to hope is to stabilize the operation again as we work through winter storms, navigate the national COVID-19 spike, and maintain sufficient staffing.”

With regards to sick calls among flight attendants, Lacore addressed them: “There is no better way for me to express my thoughts other than to say that we need you - each one of you - in order to successfully make it through this.”

Impact

Southwest has been spurring its staff, as Lacore added, “We know that we are asking you to keep fighting the fight with us, and that it likely feels as though we continue to ask for more from you. While we ask you to hang in there, we want to do all we can to reward you for going the distance.”

“Proactively ensuring you are not spreading any illness to your cohearts (the airline’s term for co-workers) is another action we can take to move the needle in the right direction,” she added.

Among pilots, sick calls are lower than average but the number of them reporting close contact with Covid-positive people is increasing - 300 pilots last week.

Regarding the impact of cancelations on traffic and passengers, Southwest said, “As a result, we've unfortunately had to come some flights and have been working to notify impacted customers up to a week in advance of them coming to the airport.”

Other airlines with a significant number of cancelations include United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) - 236 on Thursday or 11% of scheduled flights - and Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) - 118 or 16% of scheduled flights.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#United Airlines Holdings#Flight Attendants#Cancelations#Usa Today#Flightaware#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Northwest Florida Daily News

United Airlines is cancelling flights into and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

EGLIN AFB — United Airlines has announced that as of March 4 it will discontinue flights into and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. The carrier is one of five presently operating out of one of the country's fasted growing commercial airports. But Okaloosa County Airports Director Tracy Stage said the airline's decision to cancel its flight schedule should not have a significant impact.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Airlines won't fly passengers home after video shows them maskless and partying on flight to Mexico: "It's a slap in the face"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a "slap in the face" to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating. After videos of the incident when viral, several airlines refused to fly the passengers back home, the Canadian Press reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines to reduce flights in January

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines announced in a press release on Thursday that they would reduce departures by approximately 10% through the end of the month. Due to disruptions in staffing levels from the omicron variant of COVID-19, Alaska Airlines will focus the majority of their departure reductions on out-of-state flights.
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: World’s First Airline Uniforms Are Introduced

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, British carrier Instone Air Line introduced uniforms to its pilots and staff in 1922. It is believed that these were the world’s first commercial airline service uniforms. Like all early uniforms, garments were designed for the male figure. The look was heavily military-inspired...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Travel in the omicron surge: What airlines owe you if they cancel your flight

Airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights over the year-end holidays as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread among crews. Carriers must refund travelers' money if they cancel a flight and the customer decides not to take an alternative flight. Travel in 2021 ended on a stressful note for...
TRAVEL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy