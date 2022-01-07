ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dry Eyes Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

By Emma
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vg7ak_0dfTawrO00

At best, itchy, dry, irritated eyes are a nuisance; at worst, dry eyes are painful and can impair your vision (via Mayo Clinic ). You either spend hours trying to rub a nonexistent " something " from your eye, or you use copious amounts of eye drops to ease the discomfort. All the while, you wonder what could be causing it.

Dry eyes occur when any or all of the three layers that make up your tear film (fatty oils, aqueous fluid, and mucus) are disrupted, according to the Mayo Clinic . Tear film disruptions can result from a variety of factors. Regardless of their origin, though, dry eyes are a common problem that can cause serious harm if left unmanaged.

According to the National Eye Institute , about 16 million Americans experience dry eye. And without treatment, dry eyes can lead to inflammation, vision loss, and lower quality of life. This is why it's important to recognize the causes and signs of the condition, as well as seek treatment if needed.

Common Signs Of Dry Eyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjwVD_0dfTawrO00

If you have dry eyes, you know the irritation is hard to ignore. Common signs include burning, itching, and stinging in the eyes (via Mayo Clinic ). However, some symptoms of dry eyes are less straightforward than others.

Some people experience dry eyes for a few days or weeks, followed by a few days of overly watery eyes. You may be sensitive to light or have a hard time driving at night. Your vision may blur on occasion or become fatigued. You may even be able to spot dry eyes in the mirror if your eyes are red or you have stringy mucus in and around the eyes, explained the Mayo Clinic.

Oftentimes, dry eyes can be confused with having something in your eye. A person may rub at it for hours, thinking that whatever the object is will dislodge. However, rubbing at dry eyes will only exacerbate the problem (via Atlantic Eye Institute ).

Aging

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuFWf_0dfTawrO00

Age-related dry eye affects all parts of the eye and can be either "anatomical or inflammation-induced," explained a study in International Ophthalmology Clinics. One of the reasons why aging causes problems with the eyes is the increasing levels of oxidative stress. As we get older, even if we're healthy, we experience a baseline chronic low-grade inflammation built up from either a lack of antioxidants or too much oxidative stress, according to a report published in the Journal of Ophthalmology. Antioxidants are molecules that come from our diet that inhibit oxidation and reverse the effects of oxidative stress. Oxidation occurs as a result of the body's normal metabolic process.

Dry eyes in older adults can also be caused by a person's abundant usage of prescription medications (aka polypharmacy). Aging is also known to cause a deficiency in your sex hormones, a group of hormones that contributes to the equilibrium of the eye's surface. Not only are dry eyes more prevalent among the older generations, but the results of developing dry eyes also have significant consequences for the person's overall quality of life. The symptoms tend to be more severe and the cost of treating dry eyes more strenuous.

Sjögren's Syndrome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwYNq_0dfTawrO00

Sjögren's syndrome is a chronic disorder that impacts the body's ability to produce moisture, including saliva and tears, according to Cleveland Clinic . Named after Swedish scientist Henrik Sjögren who first categorized the syndrome, the condition can appear on its own or alongside other autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

In people with Sjögren's, the body's immune cells attack cells in the tear system and salivary glands. The immune attack on the tear ducts causes decreased tear production and causes chronic dry eye. The reason the body attacks itself is not well understood and could be a combination of environmental factors, genetics, viral infections, and sex hormone imbalances.

The dry eyes and mouth caused by Sjögren's syndrome are often accompanied by joint and muscle pain, dry skin, hoarseness, blurry vision, damage to the cornea, oral thrush, and enlarged salivary glands. Your doctor can help diagnose Sjögren's using blood tests and exams.

Thyroid Disease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEIJb_0dfTawrO00

Dry eyes are sometimes the first sign of thyroid disease, according to WebMD . Both Hashimoto's disease and Graves' disease are autoimmune disorders of the thyroid gland, the first caused by a lack of thyroid hormones and the latter an excess. Although a person with either disease can experience dry eyes, it is more common in people with Graves'.

When a person has thyroid disease, the same antibodies that attack the thyroid can also attack "certain proteins in your eyes" as they are "similar to thyroid tissue," WebMD explained. In people with Graves' disease, in particular, the antibodies attack the eye muscles and connective tissues around the eye causing inflammation and swelling.

The tears that keep our eyes moist are made up of water, oil, and mucus. The oil is produced by small glands in our eyelids and helps the eyes retain water. The water keeps the eyes moist. Unfortunately, thyroid disease may make it so you do not produce enough tears and/or oil. And according to WebMD, treating Hashimoto's or Graves' disease is not enough to get rid of dry eye.

Certain Drugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e56pV_0dfTawrO00

Aside from polypharmacy, certain drugs may also include dry eyes as a possible side effect. In particular, antihistamines, beta-blockers, acne medications, diuretics, and gastrointestinal disorder medications are all known to affect the eyes (via Everyday Health ). Most of these drugs dry out the tear film. For example, antihistamines help to mitigate allergic reactions but decrease tear production. Acne medications reduce oil production to prevent build-up in the skin but may also stop the oil production that keeps the eyes lubricated.

A spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmologists, Dr. John Hovanesian, told Everyday Health that beta-blockers "reduce some of the microcomponents of tears and decrease fluid production [in the eye]." These common heart medications are proscribed often and for conditions related to hypertension, high blood pressure, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms.

Dry eye may not seem serious, but Dr. Hovanesian says that "it gets worse as we get older, and it is important to treat and break the cycle of damage that happens to the eye with dryness." A helpful complement to your prescribed drugs would be omega-3 fatty acids. Although omega-3s are better when absorbed through your diet, they may ease dry eye symptoms even in supplement form (via Everyday Health).

Rheumatoid Arthritis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiJYF_0dfTawrO00

Although rheumatoid arthritis primarily affects the joints, one of the lesser-known symptoms is dry eye. Dry eye is a common occurrence in people with rheumatoid arthritis and, according to John Hopkins medical instructor Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, "can result in an itching, sand-like sensation in the eyes, and redness" (via Everyday Health ). Other common symptoms include blurred vision, lack of tears, and excessive evaporation of tears.

Experts speculate that the cause of dry eyes is not a lack of tears but instead due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), according to a study in the Journal of Ophthalmology. The meibomian glands secrete oil into the eye and form the outermost structure of tear film. They also hypothesize that the MGD could be caused by antibodies attacking the meibomian glands the same way they do in thyroid diseases and Sjögren's syndrome. Indeed, many people with rheumatoid arthritis develop secondary Sjögren's triggered by the onset of RA.

Computer Use

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8OFh_0dfTawrO00

Certain habits can be responsible for dry eye. People are steadily increasing their time spent staring at screens -- from the computers we use at work to the handheld devices we carry around in our pockets. Each day, adults spend about 8.5 hours looking at screens (via HealthPartners ). Doctors suggest a max of two hours of screen time outside of work.

A 2018 study compared a group of people who spent 8 hours a day on the computer to a group that spent less than an hour using a screen. The people who spent more time on the computer had significant changes to their tear break-up time. Tear break-up time measures the time it takes for the first dry spots to appear on the cornea after the administration of a topical liquid into the eye.

The study suggests that long hours spent on the computer can increase a person's risk for developing an evaporative-type eye disease, the most common type of dry eye disorder.

Dehydration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIJGr_0dfTawrO00

A common preventable problem that can contribute to dry eyes is dehydration. Up to 75% of Americans may be chronically dehydrated (via Chicago Sun-Times ). This is a problem for the eyes, in particular, as the vitreous body of the eye is 98% water (via Zeiss ). Water is also one of the essential parts of our tears. When we do not have enough water in the body, we may experience grittiness, irritation, and, blurry vision in the eyes.

A 2012 study on the correlation between whole-body hydration and dry eye found that people with dry eye often have higher plasma osmolality. Plasma osmolality measures the balance of electrolytes and water in the body. Osmolality increases when you are dehydrated and decreases when you are hydrated. High osmolality levels trigger the release of antidiuretic hormones, which regulate the water levels by controlling how much urine the kidneys put out.

Low levels of water in the body alert the kidneys that it needs to conserve the remaining fluid. The body then pulls water from the less essential systems causing issues with dry mouth, muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, and dry eyes.

Vitamin A Deficiency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flUBp_0dfTawrO00

Vitamin A can be obtained through your diet . Good sources of vitamin A include dairy products, fish, and liver. You can also get it by consuming beta-carotenes, found in yellow, red, and green leafy vegetables like spinach, carrots, and sweet potatoes, or in yellow fruits like mangos and apricots (via NHS ).

It's important to get enough vitamin A for a number of reasons. It protects the surface of the eye, known as the cornea, by keeping it clear. Sufficient levels of vitamin A reduce a person's risk of developing macular degeneration and vision loss (via Healthline ). Vitamin A also supports healthy immune system function, which lessens inflammation in the eyes.

Dry eye caused by vitamin A deficiency is called xerophthalmia (via WebMD ). Dry eyes are the first symptom of xerophthalmia, followed by more severe vision problems and possibly blindness. When left untreated, vitamin A deficiencies can cause cornea damage, night blindness, and spots on the eyes.

Contacts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7VR0_0dfTawrO00

Despite significant advances in eyewear technology, contacts are not as popular as one might think. According to a report in Clinical Optometry, as many as 10 to 50% of contact users return to glasses within three years of switching to contacts because they find them uncomfortable. Dry eyes are the most common symptom that causes people to stop using contacts.

A lack of discussion between ophthalmologists and their patients may exacerbate the problem. Some may think they will have to stop using contacts altogether to prevent their symptoms from reappearing, but this may not be the case. Many options exist to mitigate the negative effects of contacts. Additionally, contact lens manufacturers are constantly looking to improve their products. These days, they even make contact lenses specifically for people who suffer from dry eyes (via Healthline ).

Scientists are also exploring methods to reduce the friction caused by long-term contact use, as explained in the Clinical Optometry report. A solution of oil and water created to simulate tears can reduce friction, as can the biotherapeutic protein lubricin. Lubricin protects cartilage tissue against the effects of friction between the ocular surface and the eyelids.

Sex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgnYS_0dfTawrO00

"Women are disproportionately affected by DED [dry eye disease], are diagnosed at a younger age, and experience more severe symptoms compared with men," according to a report in the Journal of Women's Health. Medical experts hypothesize that the disparity could be due, at least in part, to the fact that women are more likely to seek out care for medical conditions than men. However, the fact that more women are diagnosed with dry eyes compared to men could also be closely related to hormones.

Both the levels of sex hormones and hormone cycles "affect ocular structure, functioning, and health," according to the report. Low levels of androgens are the most consistent hormone associated with dry eyes. However, fluctuations in estrogen levels (which occur during the menstrual cycle) are another well-known instigator of dry eye disease.

Women are also more likely to experience dry eyes during menopause due to fluctuating hormones (via WebMD ). Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a common treatment for menopause symptoms, including dry eyes. However, some women experience worsening dry eyes with HRT. "It does seem that women who take only estrogen are more likely to get dry eye, while those who take a combo of estrogen and progesterone (another female sex hormone) are less likely to get it," explained WebMD.

Treatment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr5C8_0dfTawrO00

When you first notice your dry eyes, your first instinct might be to reach for the over-the-counter artificial tears, also called dry eye drops. However, some eye drops are not meant to be used more than four times a day, and if you have chronic dry eyes, that may not seem like enough (via Mayo Clinic ).

Other ophthalmologist recommendations for preventing dry eye include blinking often, removing makeup at the end of the day, looking up from the computer screen every 20 minutes to give your eyes a rest, and quitting smoking, which is a well-known eye irritant (via Everyday Health ).

More serious cases may require a prescription from your ophthalmologist or optometrist. Immune-suppressing drugs could help by reducing the inflammation that is preventing tear production. Antibiotic eye drops are made to reduce the inflammation in the eyelids. Surgery to block up tear drainage holes may be an option to help your eyes conserve the few tears they do make (via Everyday Health). Always consult with a doctor if symptoms persist or worsen.

Read this next: What It Really Means When It Feels Like Something Is In Your Eye

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Medical News Today

Treatments and home remedies for a sinus infection

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The sinuses are air-filled cavities that surround the nose. The ethmoid sinuses are between the eyes. The sphenoids are in the middle of the head. A sinus infection occurs when excess mucus blocks the sinuses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Cluster Headache Symptoms

The cluster headache symptoms can be very severe and resemble a migraine. They may include:. • A severe, throbbing pain on one side of the head. The pain is usually behind one eye or in the temple area. • Pain that is worse during periods of activity and better when...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
momjunction.com

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura In Children: Symptoms And Treatment

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is a blood disorder characterized by decreased platelet count. Platelets are a blood component that plays a major role in clotting. In ITP, due to this low platelet count, there is increased bleeding (1). ITP is sometimes considered an autoimmune disease, where the immune system attacks...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Medical News Today

Double vision: What is it, causes, treatments, and more

Double vision occurs when a person sees a double image where there should only be one. The two images can be side by side, on top of one another, or both. The condition can affect balance, movement, and reading ability. Binocular double vision only occurs when both eyes are open....
HEALTH
asapland.com

What Causes Back Itching?

There are several reasons why someone might experience back itching, including dry skin, fungal infections, contact dermatitis, scabies, and allergies. Dry skin is a common cause of back itching. When the skin becomes dry, it can become irritated and itch. This is often remedied by using a moisturizer on the affected area.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Low anion gap: Causes, test, and treatment

A low anion gap stems from an imbalance in the body’s pH levels. Healthcare professionals identify this “gap” by looking at the results of a blood test that measures electrolyte levels. To maintain health and function, the body needs a pH balance. This refers to balanced levels...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Blockage of The Arteries of the Foot

If you are suffering from any of the following symptoms, then there is a high chance that you are experiencing blockage of the arteries in your foot:. – Sharp pain or cramping in the foot, especially when walking. – Numbness or tingling in the foot. – Coldness in the toes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Eyes#Eye Surgery#Eye Doctor#Eye Disease#The Mayo Clinic#Americans#Atlantic Eye Institute
Journal Review

Researchers studying cause, treatment for long COVID-19

Dear Doctors: When are treatments for long COVID going to be available? I had COVID-19 in the very beginning, when there were no tests for it yet, and I’ve never really recovered. Is long COVID still happening to people who are getting sick now?. Dear Reader: As many of...
SCIENCE
Real Health

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Depends on a Woman’s Symptoms

When uterine fibroids cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pressure, difficulty emptying the bladder, constipation and anemia, physicians consider several key factors before settling on the most effective therapy. These considerations include a woman’s age, health status, symptom severity, the location and size of the fibroids and her plans for reproduction.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy