SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m. Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Pensacola...
3. Dallas (from Toronto), Isaiah Parker, F, Saint Louis. 7. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Chicago), Matthew Nocita, D, Navy. 10. Nashville SC (from Los Angeles through Colorado), Ahmed Longmire, D, California. 11. Chicago FC (from Montreal through N.Y. Red Bulls), Kendall Burks, D, Washington. 12. Columbus, Patrick Schulte, G, Saint...
Comments / 0