Watch Houston Baptist vs New Orleans Men’s Basketball Streaming

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. Streaming/radio: ESPN+ (subscription required, streaming only); WHB (810 AM) About No. 9 Kansas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 186-66. KU is 55-10 vs. ISU in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won four straight and five of six in the series. KU has won four in a row and 15 of the last 16 vs. ISU in Allen. ISU’s last win in Lawrence was 92-89 in overtime on Feb. 4 2017. ... Bill Self is 30-10 vs. ISU as KU coach. … Self is 741-225 all-time, including 534-120 while at Kansas. … Kansas has converted 10 or more three-point baskets in three games this season, including 10 Saturday in a 75-67 loss at Texas Tech. … Ochai Agbaji hit a career-best six threes versus the Red Raiders. He is ninth on the all-time KU list with 190 threes. … KU hit a season-high 83.3% (15-of-18) from the free throw line vs, Tech. KU has cashed 70.5% on the season. … KU has had two players score 20 points in the same game three times. … Agbaji has 1,207 career points, good for a tie for 38th on the all-time KU scoring list with Jacque Vaughn. … Agbaji has started 91 consecutive games. He is ninth on the all-time list for consecutive starts at KU. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 13 straight games. ... KU is 104-15 following a loss in the Self era. ... ISU is the second ranked team KU will have played this season. The other was Texas Tech.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO