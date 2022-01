Bolt's CEO, Ryan Breslow, says employees were more productive, more engaged, and more efficient. Last year, Bolt, an ecommerce startup, decided to test out something many people dream of--no more working on Fridays. Or, more specifically, a four-day workweek. Bolt isn't the first company to try such a thing, though it's one of the only examples I could find of a company that has gone all-in on the idea.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO