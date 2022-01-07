Sidney Poitier, first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dead at 94

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died, Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell announced Friday. He was 94.

"We've lost a great a Bahamian and I've lost a personal friend," Mitchell said about the Bahamian-American actor.

Poitier appeared in several films, including "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner," "In the Heat of the Night" and "Lilies of the Field," the latter of which he won a Best Actor Oscar, a first for a Black man.

Bahamas' Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he was "conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier."

Cooper explained, "Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us."