Agriculture

Brazil poultry exports reach annual record in 2021; market share to keep growing

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry exports rose 9% by volume in 2021 to a record 4.6 million tonnes, industry group ABPA said on Friday, as diversifying destinations offset a drop in shipments to top importer China. Revenue from poultry exports totaled $7.66 billion last year, a...

www.agriculture.com

AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Conab slashes soy, corn output forecasts due to drought

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for the country's soybean and corn production on Tuesday amid a drought that was mainly affecting commercial crops in the south of the country. Still, the outlook for the grain season remains positive,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China will keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS) from the United States during a review period. China's ministry of commerce will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed...
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Breakfast Cereals Market to Grow 7.1% & to Reach $180.3 Billion, by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breakfast Cereals Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global breakfast cereals market size was valued at $90.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $180.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 15.11 mln T by Jan. 9

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 15.11 million tonnes by Jan. 9, data published on Tuesday by the European Commission showed. That compared with 14.18 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU 2021/22 soybean imports at 6.77 mln T by Jan. 9, rapeseed 2.57 mln T

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 6.77 million tonnes by Jan. 9, data published by the European Commission on Tuesday showed. The volume compared with 7.86 million tonnes by the same week in the previous 2020/21 season, the data showed. EU rapeseed imports so far in 2021/22 had reached 2.57 million tonnes, compared with 3.82 million tonnes a year earlier. Soymeal imports so far in 2021/22 were at 8.51 million tonnes against 9.53 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 2.79 million tonnes versus 3.21 million. Unlike in previous reports, the Commission did not mention that data for France was missing, suggesting that figures for the EU's biggest grain producer were now complete after a technical problem in recent months. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up on export business; corn, soy firm ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 1% on Tuesday on a pickup in global export business and short-covering ahead of several key U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due on Wednesday, traders said. Corn and soybeans edged higher ahead of the reports, which will include updated estimates...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease ahead of U.S. reports; wheat falls

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Wednesday in positioning ahead of key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports on global supply-demand due later in the day. Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, although tightening world supplies limited losses. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Pre-USDA report estimates cut Brazil's soybean production

In a report that the USDA uses to print its final U.S. crop production estimates for 2021, the number that could get most of the attention Wednesday will be Brazil’s soybean production output. Due to the dry weather in November and December, the trade expects the USDA to drop...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

US Soybean Exports Set Record in 20/21 Marketing Year

The United Soybean Board reports soybean farmers in the United States exported a record quantity of soybeans during the 2020/2021 marketing year. U.S. Soy shipped 74.76 million metric tons of product, valued at more than $34 billion. Monte Peterson is Chairman of the U.S. Soybean Export Council, a soybean checkoff...
AGRICULTURE
jwnenergy.com

Oilsands exports to Asia reach record with new link

Oilsands producers were able to export a record amount of crude to overseas markets thanks to a new link to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The recent reversal of Marathon Pipe Line Inc.’s Capline pipeline is sending oilsands crude produced in landlocked Alberta to export terminals on Gulf Coast where it can be shipped to other countries. Exports to Asia were at their highest ever, with India the leading destination by far, followed by China and then South Korea, according to oil analytics firm Kpler.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs sag on Wall Street woes, worker shortages

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog and live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, pressured by declines on Wall Street along with slowdowns at slaughterhouses due to worker shortages, traders said. CME February live cattle futures settled down 1.075 cents at 136.250 cents per pound, while...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures sag on S.American weather outlooks; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America, along with long liquidation ahead of several key U.S. government reports due at mid-week, analysts said. Wheat futures firmed on short-covering and the unwinding of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India to allow in imports of U.S. pork and products, U.S. officials say

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday. "India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China, Philippines suspend beef imports from Canada after BSE case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China and the Philippines have suspended imports of Canadian beef due to Canada's detection in December of a cow infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), a spokesperson for Canada's agriculture department said on Monday. The moves follow an import suspension by South Korea last...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans muted amid pressure from improved S.American weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were largely unchanged on Tuesday, after suffering losses in the last session, with prices under pressure from forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America. Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and...
AGRICULTURE

