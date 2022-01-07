ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Daily Delivery: It's time folks tune in Ayoka Lee and the Kansas State women's basketball team

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Today, we turn our attention to a topic not...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Wildcat Matt Miller will be remembered for his selfless style

Look back more than 25 years and Kansas State had already emerged from the wilderness as a rising threat in college football circles. The Wildcats won nine games in each of the 1993 and 1994 seasons and the chunk-yardage play was an emphasis often through use of spread formations and on the strength of Chad May’s arm.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
247Sports

Alabama vs. Georgia: Kirk Herbstreit reacts to overturned Bryce Young fumble

It look less than two minutes of play in the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia for debate to ensue. What initially appeared to be a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean after Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young lost the football was overturned after replay review determined Young's motion as an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, negating Georgia of the opening points of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mittie
Record-Journal

Women’s College Basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina improved to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season with its victory Sunday over No. 21 Kentucky. NO. 2 STANFORD 66, GONZAGA 50. STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bucky's 5th Quarter

B5Q Blogopean Union: rough weekend for the men’s hockey team and women’s basketball team

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Wildcats#Baylor#Bramlage Coliseum
fishduck.com

Oregon Fans Bid Farewell to a Class Act Mustache

There’s a catchphrase I’ll miss more than any other slogan in recent memory: “Fill the Sleeves.”. Of the flurry of departures from the Oregon Ducks football program over the past month, saying goodbye to strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld had the biggest impact on me. The ever-enthusiastic mustachioed strongman was a constant source of positivity on the sidelines. I will certainly miss that glorious handlebar ‘stache on gameday trying to keep former coach Mario Cristobal from stepping too far onto the field whilst arguing with referees. At times, even Feld, a muscular marvel chiseled from statuary marble, struggled to hold the Cuban-American skipper back.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
247Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailyeasternnews.com

Women’s basketball team starts OVC play 1-1

The Eastern women’s basketball team started conference play over Winter Break, starting off with an OVC record of 1-1. The Panthers would have had two more conference games under their belt as well, but their Jan. 6 game against Murray State and Jan. 8 game against Tennessee Tech were both postponed due to health and safety protocols within Eastern’s program.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Stanford knocks off No. 5 USC in 75-69 upset win

The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team returned from nearly a three-week hiatus due to COVID-19 complications to face their highest-ranked opponent of the year. The Cardinal rose to the challenge, knocking off the No. 5 USC Trojans 75-69 for Stanford’s first Top 5 win in 15 years. Stanford’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy