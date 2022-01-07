ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: A-Rod is finally off 'Sunday Night Baseball'

By Alex Reimer
 4 days ago

It will be a lot easier to avoid A-Rod this baseball season. Just don’t turn the channel to ESPN2.

Alex Rodriguez will not be part of the regular “Sunday Night Baseball” booth this season, reports the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand . Instead, he’ll be the star of his own “ManningCast” with Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay.

That just sounds horrible, doesn’t it?

The ManningCast has been widely acclaimed this season, but the format isn’t intrinsically responsible for the telecast’s critical success. Peyton and Eli Manning are smart, funny and insightful.

A-Rod is neither of those three things. Kay is just insufferable.

Rodriguez and Kay are expected to work between 10-12 games, Marchand writes. ESPN is slated to broadcast 25 Sunday night games in 2022.

The traditional SNB booth will undergo a total overhaul. Longtime studio host Karl Ravech is expected to be on play-by-play alongside analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez. The status of Buster Olney, who’s worked as the Sunday night dugout reporter, is unknown.

A-Rod reportedly didn’t want to commit to a full schedule, due to his new ownership role with the Minnesota Timberwolves He was part of the main SNB for four excruciating years.

While Rodriguez initially popped as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, he struggled as a traditional analyst. Most egregiously, he just didn’t seem prepared. It’s fitting that his final words on SNB were about how Gerrit Cole would win the Cy Young award in his second season with the Yankees, just as the Red Sox were wrapping up their resounding Wild Card win.

Cole is entering his third season in pinstripes.

But now, those mistakes will be Kay’s problem. The rest of us can be blissfully unaware.

CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
MLB
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Sunday’s Jim Nantz News

The final day of the 2021 NFL regular season is here. It’s the first Week 18 in NFL history, as teams across the league are set to play their 17th and final game of the regular season. We had two Week 18 games on Saturday night, with the Chiefs beating the Broncos and the Cowboys topping the Eagles, with the rest of the league scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

Bill Skowron joins the all-time team of complementary greats

It’s time for the fourth segment of our all-time team of complementary greats. Our corner outfield is already set with Tommy Henrich and Bob Meusel, behind the plate there is Elston Howard providing that pop. Now, we select the team’s first baseman straight from the 1950’s. The fourth member of our squad is the late Bill Skowron.
MLB
