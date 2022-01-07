Jerod Mayo reportedly will be in mix for Bears job, assuming Matt Nagy is fired

By this time next week, it's likely a few NFL head-coaching jobs will be available.

Assuming Matt Nagy is let go by the Bears, Chicago will be one of them and one Patriots assistant coach may be in the mix.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer , "a few younger candidates that project as leaders" will be in the mix and two of those coaches include Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Breer also notes a plan for developing Justin Fields will be important as well.

Mayo, 35, became a coach in 2019 and after just two seasons received his first head-coaching interview last offseason when he met with the Eagles.

Although Mayo is a terrific leader, it would be a big jump going from inside linebackers coach to NFL head coach.

