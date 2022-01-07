Luria to run again in 2nd District, move to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria will move from Norfolk to Virginia Beach as she seeks re-election in the 2nd Congressional District.

The two-term Democrat told The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday that she owns a home in Virginia Beach and will “be working out the logistics to move there later this year.”

Luria’s primary residence in Norfolk was drawn out of the 2nd District last month by a redistricting effort that was overseen by Virginia’s Supreme Court.

Norfolk is now part of the 3rd Congressional District and is represented by Democrat Bobby Scott. The 2nd District continues to include Virginia Beach and curves from the Eastern Shore into Suffolk, Isle of Wight and other localities.

“I have deep ties across the newly drawn district, which is home to over half a million of the same constituents I proudly represent today,” Luria told the Pilot.

Luria is a retired Navy commander and previously owned the Mermaid Factory, which manufactures and sells miniature clay mermaids. It has several locations in the area.

Luria says she is driven to run for re-election in part because of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

“We cannot allow those who seek to destroy out country from within to prevail,” she said.