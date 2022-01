Early efficacy data in a phase 1 trial of the agent now known as nivolumab were not enough to convince Julie Brahmer, MD, MSc, about the potential of the investigative agent. Early efficacy data in a phase 1 trial of the agent now known as nivolumab (Opdivo) were not enough to convince Julie Brahmer, MD, MSc, about the potential of the investigative agent.1 It was only when patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) continued responding in readouts from the phase 2 trial that she was sure she was working on something important, an intuition confirmed by the results from the phase 3 CheckMate 057 trial (NCT01673867) and subsequent approval of the PD-1 inhibitor.2.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO