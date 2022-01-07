ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novel Immunotherapy Combos Target TIM-3 and PD-1/PD-L1 Networks

By Anita Shaffer
The immune checkpoint TIM-3 is shaping up to be a viable target for designing therapies for patients with non–small cell lung cancer and other malignancies. The immune checkpoint TIM-3 is shaping up to be a viable target for designing therapies for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other malignancies,...

onclive.com

Novel Combination Looks to Capitalize on Synergy of B7-H3/PD-1 Blockade

The investigational monoclonal antibody enoblituzumab has demonstrated activity in preclinical studies and in combination with pembrolizumab in phase 1/2 studies in patients with checkpoint inhibitor–naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non–small cell lung cancer. Expression of B7-H3, a novel molecule of the B7 family, has...
CANCER
onclive.com

Predominant Lung Cancer Investigator Welcomes a New Era of Research

Early efficacy data in a phase 1 trial of the agent now known as nivolumab were not enough to convince Julie Brahmer, MD, MSc, about the potential of the investigative agent. Early efficacy data in a phase 1 trial of the agent now known as nivolumab (Opdivo) were not enough to convince Julie Brahmer, MD, MSc, about the potential of the investigative agent.1 It was only when patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) continued responding in readouts from the phase 2 trial that she was sure she was working on something important, an intuition confirmed by the results from the phase 3 CheckMate 057 trial (NCT01673867) and subsequent approval of the PD-1 inhibitor.2.
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Pepinemab Combo Safe, Well Tolerated in Advanced, Recurrent, or Metastatic HNSCC

The combination of pembrolizumab and pepinemab showcased encouraging safety and tolerability when given as first-line treatment in patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and pepinemab (Vaccinex) showcased encouraging safety and tolerability when given as first-line treatment in patients with...
HEALTH
onclive.com

CAR Macrophage CT-0508 Shows Early Feasibility in HER2-Overexpressing Solid Tumors

Kim A. Reiss Binder, MD, discusses the rationale behind the first-in-human study of adenovirally transduced anti-HER2 CAR-Ms and where the research will be heading in the future. CT-0508, a HER2-directed chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M), has induced encouraging early results for patients with HER2-overexpressing solid tumors, according to Kim A....
CANCER
atlantanews.net

PD-1 and PD-L1 Evolution, Navigating through Lines of Therapy; Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Drug Utilization, and Market Forecast by cancer Types - 2021 to 2030

According to Thelansis's competitive intelligence report there are 117 PD-1 and 132 PD -L1 targets are being evaluated for oncolytic virus, cancer vaccine, cell therapy, T-cell targeted Immunomodulators in the year 2020 which are briefly covered in this report. Jan 07, 2022 | Source: Thelansis Knowledge Partners LLP. Evolutions of...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
onclive.com

Immunotherapy Continues to Touch All Areas of Lung Cancer Treatment

David Spigel, MD, discussed the focus of each presentation, which centered on immunotherapy vs chemoimmunotherapy in the frontline metastatic setting, the surgical perspective of treatment in early-stage NSCLC, best practices for molecular testing, and EGFR- and KRAS-targeted therapies for patients with advanced disease. Although trials such as the phase 3...
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to BNT200 for Anxiety/Depression in AML

The FDA has granted a breakthrough device designation to BNT200, a prescription-only digital therapeutic to leverage in the treatment of anxiety and depressive symptoms created by psychological stressors experienced by adults with acute myeloid leukemia who are hospitalized and undergoing high-intensity induction chemotherapy. The FDA has granted a breakthrough device...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Alpha DaRT Elicits Complete Responses in Malignant Skin and Soft Tissue Cancers

The diffusing alpha-emitter radiation therapy, Alpha DaRT, was found to elicit complete responses per RECIST v1.1 criteria in 10 patients with malignant skin and soft tissue cancers who are enrolled to an ongoing single-institution pilot feasibility trial. The diffusing alpha-emitter radiation therapy, Alpha DaRT, was found to elicit complete responses...
CANCER
onclive.com

Updates in the Treatment of EGFR Mutant Advanced-Stage NSCLC

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: Patients with osimertinib [Tagrisso] can either experience failure as a first-line treatment or as a second-line treatment, but in either treatment, the resistant pattern is similar. But for the resistance, we have to include the C797 mutation, second is the MET amplification, and then followed by HER2 amplification. After that, there is a long list of other possible causes. Now, for patients who have failed osimertinib previously, it is still the standard chemotherapy with platinum. The role of adding immunotherapy to the chemotherapy is still debatable but there are 2 studies coming up in 2022. One is the CheckMate 722, and the other is KEYNOTE-789. These studies help us know whether immunotherapy has a role in the osimertinib failure or TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] failure.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Kim Discusses Multiple Immunotherapy Trials in PD-L1–Expressing NSCLC

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Chul Kim, MD, MPH, assistant professor at Georgetown University, discussed immunotherapy options for patients with non–small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression. Targeted OncologyTM: What therapies come to mind for a patient such as this?. KIM: Cemiplimab [Libtayo] has been recently approved...
CANCER
onclive.com

Activating the Immune System Could be Key to Treating Pediatric Neuroblastoma

Chemoimmunotherapy is still a relatively new strategy for patients with pediatric neuroblastoma, and the humanized anti-disialoganglioside monoclonal antibody hu14.18K322A could provide a breakthrough for children with high-risk disease. Chemoimmunotherapy is still a relatively new strategy for patients with pediatric neuroblastoma. Wayne Furman, MD, hopes that the humanized anti-disialoganglioside (anti-GD2) monoclonal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Long-Acting Antibody Combo for COVID-19 Prevention

The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab has been granted emergency use authorization in the United States for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab (AZD8895) co-packaged with cilgavimab (AZD1061; Evusheld) has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
onclive.com

STRO-002 Produces Deep Responses in Heavily Pretreated Advanced Ovarian Cancer

The FolRα-targeted antibody-drug conjugate STRO-002 was found to elicit encouraging responses in heavily pretreated patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The FolRα-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) STRO-002 was found to elicit encouraging responses in heavily pretreated patients with advanced ovarian cancer, according to interim data from the dose-expansion portion of the phase 1 STRO-002-GM1 trial (NCT03748186).1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Telisotuzumab Vedotin Receives Breakthrough Therapy Status From FDA for Select NSCLC

The FDA granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin for use in patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type, nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who have high levels of c-Met overexpression and whose disease has progressed on, or after, platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Tiragolumab Plus Atezolizumab Demonstrates Improvement in PFS, OS, ORR in PD-L1+ NSCLC

The addition of tiragolumab to atezolizumab produced a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival, overall survival, and objective response rate compared with atezolizumab alone in the first-line treatment of patients with PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The addition of tiragolumab to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) produced a clinically meaningful improvement...
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro characterization of a small molecule PD-1 inhibitor that targets the PD-l/PD-L1 interaction

Targeting the programmed cell death protein 1/programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) axis with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) represents a crucial breakthrough in anticancer therapy, but mAbs are limited by their poor oral bioavailability, adverse events in multiple organ systems, and primary, adaptive, and acquired resistance, amongst other issues. More recently, the advent of small molecule inhibitors that target the PD-1/PD-L1 axis have shown promising cellular inhibitory activity and the potential to counteract the disadvantages of mAbs. In this study, structure-based virtual screening identified small molecule inhibitors that effectively inhibited the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. Six of those small molecule inhibitors were applied to cell-based experiments targeting PD-1: CH-1, CH-2, CH-3, CH-4, CH-5, and CH-6. Of all 6, CH-4 displayed the lowest cytotoxicity and strongest inhibitory activity towards the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. The experiments revealed that CH-4 inhibited the interaction of soluble form PD-L1 (sPD-L1) with PD-1 surface protein expressed by KG-1 cells. Investigations into CH-4 analogs revealed that CH-4.7 effectively blocked the PD-1/sPD-L1 interaction, but sustained the secretion of interleukin-2 and interferon-Î³ by Jurkat cells. Our experiments revealed a novel small molecule inhibitor that blocks the interaction of PD-1/sPD-L1 and potentially offers an alternative PD-1 target for immune checkpoint therapy.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Sotorasib Approved in Europe for KRAS G12C–Mutated Advanced NSCLC

The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to sotorasib for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C mutant advanced non–small cell lung cancer. The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to sotorasib (Lumykras) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
CANCER
onclive.com

Olaparib/Temozolomide Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Manageable Safety in Uterine Leiomyosarcoma

In patients with advanced uterine leiomyosarcoma whose tumors harbor a BRCA-like phenotype, the combination of olaparib with temozolomide could represent a new standard of care. In patients with advanced uterine leiomyosarcoma (uLMS) whose tumors harbor a BRCA-like phenotype, the combination of olaparib (Lynparza) with temozolomide (Temodar) could represent a new...
SCIENCE

