Wabash Valley Correctional Facility presses pause on in-person visits

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to mobilize the Democratic Party behind the single most important policy challenge it faces: stopping the Republican Party’s war on voting rights. As Democrats seek to shake off a challenging 2021 that saw the party...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work,...
Copenhagen — More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.
There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric...
Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul, accusing him of raising political donations off personal attacks against him. Fauci said it has put his life in danger. Elise Preston has more.
