Dwyane Wade is joining ownership of Major League Soccer team

By Malik Brown
 4 days ago
Dwyane Wade has a new team on his list of budding entrepreneur endeavors.

In April of 2021, Wade purchased a stake of the Utah Jazz. On Jan. 6, he tweeted that he will now be a part of the new ownership group for the Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer team.

“Excited to join the soccer world and be part of the @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let’s go,” Wade tweeted.

The day before, the MLS board of governors approved the sale of the team to David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group, the same group that has ownership of the Jazz.

Wade becomes the latest former NBA player involved in Major League Soccer ownership, joining Steve Nash and Magic Johnson. Current players include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and James Harden.

When Wade retired in 2019, he talked about wanting to get involved in more business ventures, and how his first one was a restaurant. Fast forward to 2022, and Wade has expanded his ventures and taken his talents to Utah sports. His son, Zaire Wade, also plays for the Jazz G-League team, the Salt Lake City Stars.

