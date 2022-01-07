ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Misdemeanor misconduct charge dropped against Cuomo

By Giuliana Bruno, Johan Sheridan
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mR6uX_0dfTVFww00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Andrew Cuomo , the former governor of New York who resigned in August 2021 rather than face potential impeachment hearings, had a virtual court date at Albany City Court on Friday. He made the brief appearance alongside attorney Rita Glavin through a Zoom window.

READ MORE || Albany County DA will not prosecute criminal complaint against Cuomo

The Democratic ex-governor was due to answer to a misdemeanor criminal charge in court over an allegation that he fondled an aide. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked the judge earlier this week to dismiss the criminal complaint filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple in October.

Though audio issues made it difficult for all parties to hear one another, prosecutors did not fight the defendant’s motion to dismiss the charge.

Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

Soares said Tuesday he couldn’t prove the case. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” read a statement from Soares, who added that he was “deeply troubled.”

Stick with NEWS10 all day for the latest analysis from Giuliana Bruno as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Soares
Person
Andrew Cuomo
News Channel 34

NYS Senator Oberacker Comments on Hochul’s State of the State Address

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News spoke with New York State Senator Peter Oberacker about Hochul’s proposals and how they will help Upstate and Central New York. The Senator was pleased that the governor discussed bringing affordable broadband to New Yorkers, this is something that the senator wants to focus on due to his district being rural but he wants to know more on how this will be funded […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Albany City Court#Albany County Da#Democratic#Wivt
News Channel 34

New York State COVID-19 update, January 7

NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7th. “My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 34

New York State Senators Discuss Priorities for 2022 Legislative Session

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 Legislative Session has begun and Eyewitness news spoke with New York State Senators Joseph Griffo and Peter Oberacker about their predictions and expectation for this year. “We believe that the focus should be on recovering from the pandemic, keeping people safe but allowing flexibility and movement a rebound for […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy