Although Wonder Woman 1984 had an extremely divisive response, it was still considered a success for Warner Bros. and their DC film universe. The film was released day and date to streaming and cinemas, being one of the first major films to use that formula. Despite backlash from audiences and critics alike, plans for the third film are still in the works with director Patty Jenkins heading up the next entry in her trilogy. Lately there hasn't been many updates about the project as theaters still continue to struggle during the global pandemic. Several huge budgeted movies have proven that we're not quite where we should be, even though Spider-Man: No Way Home is proving to be one of the biggest movies of all time.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO