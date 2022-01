Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh police car was hit on Monday night while an officer was investigating two crashes on Interstate 540 west. Authorities said the officer was initially called to investigate a two-car crash near I-540 and U.S. Highway 70. While the officer was investigating that crash, two cars got into another accident while stuck in traffic caused by the first wreck.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO