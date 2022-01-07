ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The 10 Most Anticipated Cookbooks of 2022

By Eliana Dockterman
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APJ58_0dfTTaDf00

Baking bread may have been an early pandemic trend , but two years later, interest in cooking at home has not waned. As restaurants have struggled to remain open throughout the unpredictable peaks of COVID-19 variants and families working from home have bonded over a newfound opportunity to make their own meals , the publishing industry has seen a marked rise in cookbook sales. Sales of books on baking, in particular, jumped 42% in 2021, according to market research group NPD.

As you set your home-cooking goals for the new year, you will likely find a cookbook coming in 2022 that caters to your hopes and dreams. Want to eat more sustainably ? Several titles tackle food waste. Frazzled by the demands of watching and schooling children at home yet again? There are plenty of books focused on quick and easy single-pan/pot/container recipes. There’s even one dedicated exclusively to salads . And if you just love a certain creator, we have great news: Some of the most beloved recipe writers on the Internet are publishing new work this year, including the New York Times’ Eric Kim, The Food Lab author J. Kenji López-Alt and erstwhile Bon Appétit Test Kitchen contributor Rick Martinez.

Read More: The 21 Most Anticipated Books of 2022

And thankfully, the cookbook arm of the publishing industry has begun to respond to demand for books that focus on a wider array of cultures and cuisines. Crucially, more BIPOC chefs are finally getting a platform to share their favorite recipes. Here, the 10 most anticipated cookbooks set to release in 2022.

One: Pot, Pan, Planet, Anna Jones (Jan. 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFDmO_0dfTTaDf00

Once dubbed a “Queen of Greens” by the Guardian , Anna Jones has become a leading voice in modern vegetarian cooking. Her latest book, endorsed by fellow veggie devotee Yotam Ottolenghi , focuses on how to achieve depth of flavor while using just one pot, pan or tray, all with sustainability in mind.

Buy Now: One: Pot, Pan, Planet on Amazon | Bookshop

Half Baked Harvest Every Day , Tieghan Gerard (Feb. 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pR1Xa_0dfTTaDf00

Tieghan Gerard has built an enviable audience for her blog, Half Baked Harvest , and boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram. The food stylist and recipe developer focuses on healthful recipes in her latest book. Rather than recommending restrictive recipes, she aims to help her readers find a balance between flavor and feeling good.

Buy Now: Half Baked Harvest Every Day on Amazon | Bookshop

The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt (March 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YM2j_0dfTTaDf00

J. Kenji López-Alt is already a legend in the food world. You may be familiar with his James Beard Award-winning tome, The Food Lab , which took a scientific approach to cooking with phenomenal results. Now, the Serious Eats and New York Times columnist is tackling one of the kitchen’s most versatile tools: the wok. He will instruct his readers on how to use his favorite pan, the one he reaches for most to cook fast meals for his family.

Buy Now: The Wok on Amazon | Bookshop

Korean American, Eric Kim (March 29)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N74Al_0dfTTaDf00

Over the past year, New York Times food writer Eric Kim has become something of an Internet darling. His endearing and thoughtful videos on how to make his delectable gochugaru salmon and simple sheet-pan bibimbap have not only highlighted Korean cooking but also delighted YouTube commenters begging for more Eric Kim content. Kim’s first cookbook, which he wrote while cooking with his mother at home in Atlanta earlier in the pandemic, includes a wide range of recipes, playful anecdotes and poignant essays on topics like the importance of holiday cooking for a first-generation immigrant family.

Buy Now: Korean American on Amazon | Bookshop

Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession, Jess Damuck (March 29)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsURz_0dfTTaDf00

Jess Damuck, Martha Stewart’s personal salad chef, describes herself as the “Bob Ross of salads.” She is passionate about piling fresh produce, cheese and other delicious things in a bowl. In a quirky book, she shares her “healthy obsession” with how to mix-and-match flavors, colors and textures so well that you could eat salad for three meals a day and never get bored. That’s an intriguing concept for those of us short on time and stuck in a food rut. While most of us are not so fortunate as Stewart to have a personal salad chef, we can still eat like we do.

Buy Now: Salad Freak on Amazon | Bookshop

I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To) , Ali Slagle (April 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lazL0_0dfTTaDf00

Ali Slagle’s no-nonsense approach to food is perfect for anyone who has to weigh cooking dinner against work and childcare demands. Organized by main ingredients like eggs, beans and noodles, Slagle lays out a way to get dinner on the table without having to stress over meal planning.

Buy Now: I Dream of Dinner on Amazon | Bookshop

To the Last Bite, Alexis deBoschnek (April 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsLCI_0dfTTaDf00
Another environmentally minded cook, Alexis deBoschnek aims to help the home chef cut back on food waste. She shares uses for the leftover herbs we all find wilting in the fridge after using a single sprig, advice on how to preserve leftover veggies (sauces and stocks are often the answer) and more. DeBoschnek’s book offers more than recipes. It advocates for a way of life: cook seasonally, waste little, get creative. Buy Now: To the Last Bite on Amazon

The Cook You Want To Be, Andy Baraghani (April 26)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnPeX_0dfTTaDf00
Andy Baraghani, once a viral star in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen, draws inspiration from his Iranian upbringing and training at formidable restaurants like Chez Panisse for the recipes in his first cookbook. Baraghani sprinkles in reflections on his own personal journey as a chef in hopes of encouraging readers to figure out what their goals are when preparing meals at home. Buy Now: The Cook You Want to Be on Amazon | Bookshop

Mi Cocina, Rick Martínez (May 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXqlk_0dfTTaDf00
Another Bon Appétit Test Kitchen alum, Rick Martínez is publishing his first cookbook on Mexican cuisine, the highly anticipated Mi Cocina . In recent years, Martínez has made his home in Mexico and traveled to each of the seven regions of the country to study its cuisine. He has chronicled his discoveries on two YouTube series, for Food52 and the Babish Culinary Universe , respectively, but here pulls together not only his home-tested versions of some of Mexico’s most famous dishes but also a history of the country’s culinary influences. Buy Now: Mi Cocina on Amazon | Bookshop

My America: Recipes From a Young Black Chef, Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein (May 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QudL8_0dfTTaDf00
Top Chef star and James Beard Award winner Kwame Onwuachi cemented his superstardom with his best-selling memoir, Notes From a Young Black Chef . Now, in his follow-up cookbook, Recipes From a Young Black Chef , Onwuachi celebrates the food of the African Diaspora. He argues for a more diverse vision of “American” cuisine. Buy Now: My America on Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Food52
Person
Yotam Ottolenghi
Person
Kwame Onwuachi
Mashed

The Real Reason M&M's Are Banned In Sweden

M&M's: sweet little chocolate nuggets coated in a colored candy shell. Delicious. Then there's all the varieties: hazelnut, caramel, dark chocolate, and a million others. And don't even get us started on the mini M&M's, which somehow taste even better. You can even order customized colors and designs for special occasions.
FOOD & DRINKS
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Cookbooks#Restaurants#The Cookbook#Npd#The New York Times#Bon App Tit Test Kitchen#Bipoc#Guardian
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
hunker.com

Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment. According to a recent Reddit...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TIME

TIME

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy