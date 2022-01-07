ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Liquor Supply Warning May Make It Harder To Grab a Drink

By Cadillac Jack
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you one of those folks who enjoys grabbing a drink on the way home especially on a Friday after a long week? Maybe you like to have a glass of wine while you're making dinner at home. Living in Downtown Lansing I like the fact that I can...

witl.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

Michigan Has the Oldest Family-Operated Grocery in the U.S.

Yeah, I've shopped here before. I used to go up to Mackinac Island every summer, without fail. The older I got, the less I made the trek. Just a few years ago, I made it there and headed into Doud's store. You'd think there wouldn't be a decent grocery on the island, right? WRONG. Doud's has been serving the islanders since 1884, so there was plenty of time to figure out the necessities needed for living on an island year-round.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
100.7 WITL

This Northern Michigan Beach Home Is Perfect For The Budget Conscience

"Beach home" and "budget-friendly" are two phrases that you typically don't hear together. That's because beach home property is particularly expensive. However, if you've ever dreamed of owning some lakeside property and money has been an issue, you may be in luck. This Northern Michigan beach home is for sale, and it's not too hard on the wallet.
ATLANTA, MI
100.7 WITL

Ready To Boot Scoot Boogie? Learn To Line Dance in The Lansing Area

One question I have been asked many times being in country music radio the last 25 years is, do you know how to line dance? The answer is no, but in hindsight, I should have learned many years ago. I have worked in many country bars and folks really enjoy line dancing. Thinking about it I have had many missed opportunities to dance with a lovely gal and with friends.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Restaurants#Food Drink#The Nuthouse Bar#Arts Pub#Omicron#Mlive Com#Mlcc#Run To The Liquor Store#Beeradvocate
100.7 WITL

Why Is A Piano Made Of Ice In Grand Rapids?

Grand Rapids is such a fun city, with so many things to do year-round. One of the biggest events happens every other fall and it's called ArtPrize. We also have something fun to check out this winter called " World of Winter 2022" The event kicked off on Friday, January...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Wind Erodes Frozen Sand On Lake Michigan To A Beautiful Sand Sculpture

There are some things our planet does that is an absolutes joy to discover. Every winter it seems on the shores of Lake Michigan, the wind which pounds into the beach erodes sand that has been frozen together. Over time, the wind erodes the sand and what remains is what looks like a beautiful sculpture made by an artist, except it's literally only the wind and no other influence that makes these sand towers.
VISUAL ART
100.7 WITL

Inside the Grand Riviera Theatre, Detroit – 1925

For 32 years, the Grand Riviera Theatre presented motion pictures to the public in grand style. This palace, built in an Italian Renaissance style, served the Detroit public from 1925 thru 1952. Planned and constructed by the Grand Riviera Theatre Company, upon its opening on August 25, 1925, the dedication was as follows: “To the people of Detroit and to their children and to their children’s children; that through the years it may lighten the cares of life’s vicissitudes with wholesome laughter; that they may drink the innocent inspirations of music; that they may wrap themselves in the soft cloak of the arts and revel in decent recreation against the humdrum routine of mundane existence … to them and for this does the Grand Riviera Theatre Management dedicate this beautiful temple of play.”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
100.7 WITL

Two Greater Lansing Area Restaurants Gone for Good

Restaurants come and go and then new ones are built hoping for great success. I do know of one restaurant opening up in Okemos very soon, Buddy's Pizza. Looking forward to Buddy's opening up in my neck of the woods. The new location for Buddy's is coming along and it won't be long before I can sink my teeth into a delicious deep dish pizza.
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Strange Designs Left In Michigan Man’s Frozen Pond

There are some anomalies that can easily be explained when it comes to the way water reacts when winter comes along, but one Michigan man was left puzzled after he noticed strange designs left on the top level of ice in his pond. Brad Johnson is convinced that aliens visited his pond after he went outside with his daughter just outside of Caro, Michigan and noticed something strange about the ice:
CARO, MI
100.7 WITL

Haunting Yet Beautiful, Look at These Abandoned Detroit Churches

Urban exploration has quickly become a very popular activity for those brave enough to trek through abandoned buildings. Combine that activity with the skills of a photographer and you'll discover some beautifully haunting images. Recently, in the Facebook group Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan, I stumbled across a...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

These 31 Movies Filmed Scenes in Michigan

So many great movies have shot scenes throughout Michigan. There are so many things that just make Michigan awesome! From endless outdoor activities throughout the year, countless craft brews, great colleges, and so much more. However, it doesn't end there. Michigan has produced a lot of great talent and has been the home to a ton of great movie sets!
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Get Ready to Ski, Sip, & Chill This Winter on Michigan’s Drummond Island

Forget waiting 'til summer, Michigan's favorite resort island is exactly where you need to be this winter. Drummond Island Resort, located just a mile off the eastern tip of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is a tourist favorite during the summer months. With over 2000 acres, there is plenty of room to enjoy everything northern Michigan has to offer, not to mention enjoying the great accommodations that include cabins and a resort hotel with all the amenities. Summers on the island and truly incredible, but wait..there's more.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy