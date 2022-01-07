ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Doing business in China

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Tesla is heralded for its innovative push toward electrifying cars — it’s the future the country and the world need. But it’s also true that Tesla’s relationship with China points up the concerning ways U.S. companies are entangled with an increasingly brazen and authoritarian government that has no intention of pairing...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Myanmar teak exports to US bypassing coup sanctions: activists

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup triggered widespread unrest that the military has sought to quell with violence -- killing around 1,400 people, according to a local monitoring group. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on Myanmar's military and its affiliated companies, including Myanma Timber Enterprise, which manages timber sales across the country. Among the most popular type of "Grown in Myanmar" wood is teak, long favoured by shipbuilders and furniture makers for its durability in wet environments.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#House#Senate#The Wall Street Journal#Weibo#Chinese#American
AFP

Chinese cities battle Covid as Winter Olympics loom

China is battling coronavirus outbreaks in several cities, testing the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy just weeks before Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics. Here's a rundown of the measures in place in key areas of the world's most populous nation. Fears are growing about China's largest domestic Omicron cluster to date in the northern port city of Tianjin, where two confirmed cases of the highly transmissible variant were discovered over the weekend. Local virus prevention official Zhang Ying said Saturday that the strain of virus identified had been transmitting for "at least three generations" -- indicating weeks of earlier spread -- with the source unclear.
SPORTS
Reuters

Afghanistan's China envoy leaves after months without pay

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban's seizure of power, he said on Twitter. In a handover letter dated Jan. 1, also posted on Twitter, Qaem said that many diplomats...
CHINA
The Independent

Arab Gulf foreign ministers head to Beijing for meetings

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of the agendas for the visits, but said they were expected to “deepen relations between the two sides.” The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. China and the U.S. are increasingly jockeying for influence in the Middle...
POLITICS
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: Communists turning China into nightmare for U.S. businesses

China was the land of opportunity when it welcomed U.S. companies in the 1990s, but like so many naïve corporate dreams under authoritarian states, doing business there has become a nightmare. President Xi Jinping and his communist regime’s bargain is crystal clear. If a CEO wants to access consumers...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
AFP

Xinjiang anti-terror general to lead China's Hong Kong garrison

A general who led China's anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media has reported. Three years ago, Reference News -- a branch of Xinhua -- reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang "for the anti-terrorism needs in the region and across China".
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Company Profiting Most From War

Many of the armed conflicts around the world exist in nations that do not have the capacity to make sophisticated weapons. Most of these are in Africa and the Middle East, including the Tigray War in Ethiopia and the Yemeni crisis. Large conflicts often involve regime change, as has been the case of Iraq, where […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
The Independent

HSBC holding shares in China firm linked to human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims

HSBC bank holds more than £2 million in shares for a subsidiary of a Chinese paramilitary company that has been accused of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, it has been revealed. The UK’s biggest bank bought £2.2 million worth of shares for Xinjiang Tianye, a chemicals and plastics company, for an anonymous client last year while continuing to act as a custodian meaning it pockets money while holding the shares, the Sunday Times reported.Xinjiang Tianye Group describes itself as a “large state-owned enterprise in the eighth division of XPCC”, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.The corps, a large paramilitary...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
Bank Info Security

How China's Algorithm Regulation Affects Businesses

China's lead cybersecurity watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, is rolling out rules to regulate companies that offer algorithm-powered recommendation services. The regulations, expected to go into effect on March 1, apply to both domestic and international companies that operate in mainland China, according to news platform South China Morning Post. The country's State Internet Information Office will oversee, manage and enforce the ruling, the report says.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Iran foreign minister to discuss strategic agreement with China

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit China by the end of the week to discuss the 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries, the spokesman of the foreign ministry told a news conference in Tehran on Monday. China and Iran signed in March...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy