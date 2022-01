Nassir Little has made himself a fixture of the Portland Trail Blazers’ present and future this season by living up to Chauncey Billups’ demand that he’s always the hardest-working player on the floor. No one on Portland’s roster comes close to matching Little’s blend of all-around explosiveness and positional length. But it’s his commitment to dogged edge and intensity that’s helped the former blue-chip high-school recruit live up to that billing in his third NBA season.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO