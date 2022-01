Cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new record high in 2021, nearly double the figure from the year before, but at a far slower rate than the growth of the overall market. That’s according to data from Chainalysis Inc., which notes that although the headline cryptocurrency crime figure may seem bad, it does not tell the whole story. While cryptocurrency crime hit $14 billion, up 79% from 2020, overall cryptocurrency transactions grew a stunning 567% last year, to $15.8 trillion.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO